Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelensky plans to address the US Congress today

On the 21st day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the situation remains tense between both countries. Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities and edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, in a relentless bombardment that keeps deepening the humanitarian crisis in this war, now in its third week. Still, a narrow diplomatic channel remains open, with a Ukrainian official saying Tuesday’s talks with the Russians were difficult, but that there was room for compromise. Russia is also circulating a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution proposing a cease-fire to evacuate civilians and to create safe passage for humanitarian aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for more international help, those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are facing more sanctions, two more journalists were killed while covering the war, an estimated 20,000 people fled the port city of Mariupol while some people are traveling into Ukraine to help its citizens. The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv Tuesday by train in a show of support for Ukraine, despite the potential risks of traveling in a war zone. Janez Jansa of Slovenia described the visit as a way to send a message that Ukraine is a European country that deserves to be accepted into the EU one day.

