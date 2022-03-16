Wednesday, March 16, 2022
     
  Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelensky plans to address the US Congress today
Russia is circulating a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution proposing a cease-fire to evacuate civilians and to create safe passage for humanitarian aid.

Kiev Updated on: March 16, 2022 6:37 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on his chest as he listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver opening remarks before addressing the Canadian parliament.

On the 21st day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the situation remains tense between both countries. Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities and edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, in a relentless bombardment that keeps deepening the humanitarian crisis in this war, now in its third week. Still, a narrow diplomatic channel remains open, with a Ukrainian official saying Tuesday’s talks with the Russians were difficult, but that there was room for compromise. Russia is also circulating a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution proposing a cease-fire to evacuate civilians and to create safe passage for humanitarian aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for more international help, those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are facing more sanctions, two more journalists were killed while covering the war, an estimated 20,000 people fled the port city of Mariupol while some people are traveling into Ukraine to help its citizens. The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv Tuesday by train in a show of support for Ukraine, despite the potential risks of traveling in a war zone. Janez Jansa of Slovenia described the visit as a way to send a message that Ukraine is a European country that deserves to be accepted into the EU one day.

  • Mar 16, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Russia bans Canada PM Justin Trudeau, 300 other Canadians from entering country.

    Russia has banned Canada PM Justin Trudeau along with over 300 Canadians from entering the country including Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie, Defense Minister Anita Anand, and almost all MPs, following Canada’s support of Ukraine, said Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent reports.

  • Mar 16, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Jaishankar says 147 foreign nationals from 18 countries evacuated from Ukraine, brought to India

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said 147 foreign nationals hailing from 18 countries were evacuated from the conflict situation in Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga and brought to India. "In line with India's principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, foreign nationals were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India. They included 147 citizens of 18 countries. Many Ukrainian nationals that are family members of Indian nationals have also been evacuated," Jaishankar said in a statement in the two Houses of Parliament on 'Situation in Ukraine'.

  • Mar 16, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Putin gets on call with President of European Council Charles Michel

    Russia President Vladimir Putin in a call with President of European Council Charles Michel discussed ongoing talks with Ukraine on an agreement that would take into account Russia’s earlier demands.Putin stressed that Kyiv not showing a serious commitment to consensual solutions.

  • Mar 16, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Zelensky plans to address the US Congress today

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to address the US Congress today, reported NEXTA.

  • Mar 16, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    NATO suspects Moscow could stage false flag operation including chemical weapons

    We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons, in Ukraine. Any support to Russia, be it military or any other support will help it conduct brutal war against Ukraine, said NATO Secy-Gen Jens Stoltenberg.

