Russia Ukraine war: Kyiv says ready for talks with Moscow in Belarus

Image Source : AP Ukrainian soldiers walk past debris of a burning military truck on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.

Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, reported Russian state media on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Russia which was used as a staging ground for its multipronged invasion.

"Other cities can be a platform for a meeting. Of course, we want peace, we want to meet and put an end to the war. Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku - we offered all of them to the Russian side and we will accept any other city in a country that hasn't been used for launching missiles. Only then the talks can be honest and put an end to the war."

The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with troops moving from Moscow’s ally Belarus in the north, and also from the east and south.

