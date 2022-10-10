Follow us on Image Source : AP Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told the AP that there are killed and wounded people. Rescuers are now working in different locations, said Svitlana Vodolaga.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Also on Monday morning, Associated Press journalists reported hearing explosions in the centre of Dnipro city.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight on Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

