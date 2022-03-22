India 'somewhat shaky' among major US allies on punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine, says Biden

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington.

Highlights US President Joe Biden on Monday called India 'somewhat shaky'.

His statement came in light of India's stand on Russia invading Ukraine.

Biden suggested that India stands out as an exception among America's other allies.

US President Joe Biden on Monday called India 'somewhat shaky' on the Western sanctions punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting, Biden suggested that India stands out as an exception among America's other allies, in terms of isolating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"...The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong so has Australia in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression...," said US President Joe Biden

Biden in his remarks asserted that Putin didn't anticipate how unified NATO and western allies would be in a global response to his invasion of Ukraine.

At a virtual Quad conference earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated "the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.", while other members Australia, Japan, and the US, condemned Russia invading Ukraine. India has also abstained from key United Nations votes on the crisis calling for a return to dialogue.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

Earlier, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said that India would not be violating US sanctions by purchasing discounted Russian oil but added that such a move would put the world's largest democracy on the "wrong side of history".

