Did Biden say 'Iranian' instead of 'Ukrainian' in first State of the Union address? WATCH

Image Source : AP President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed his first State of Union, where he talked about the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict. However, it might seem like he mispoke and said 'Iranians', instead of 'Ukrainians'. At least that is what most people on Twitter are saying, as they share a viral video of Biden's address.

In the video, Biden can be heard saying, "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people".

One video also shows US Vice President Kamala Harris sitting at the back, mouthing the word 'Ukrainians' as Biden says the wrong word.

Several people have reacted to this mistake by Biden. One user wrote, "These are the ones the comedian-in-chief in Kyiv, Kiev puts his hope on?" Another wrote, "Biden just called the Ukrainians, Iranians. The only mention Iran will get in this speech and it was by mistake".

Another user said, "It sounded more like “Uranian” than Iranian"

In his speech at the State of Union, Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever their political differences, are joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered. It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitter acrimony between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.

Biden’s 62-minute speech, which was split between attention to war abroad and worries at home — reflected the same balancing act he now faces in his presidency. He must marshal allied resolve against Russia’s aggression while tending to inflation, COVID-19 fatigue and sagging approval ratings heading into the midterm elections.

