Russia-Ukraine war: Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow

Latest on Russia-Ukraine war: Israel's prime minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office confirmed the meeting at the Kremlin, which came just days after Bennett spoke over the phone with both Russia and Ukrainian leaders.

Bennett's office said he departed early Saturday morning for Moscow, accompanied by Russian-speaking Cabinet minister Zeev Elkin. Both men are observant Jews and wouldn't normally travel on the Sabbath.

Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both sides. The country has delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but also maintains ties with Moscow to make sure that Israeli and Russian warplanes do not come into conflict in neighboring Syria.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: All Indians evacuated from Ukraine's Pisochyn, says Indian embassy in Kyiv

Also Read | 'Women beaten up, held up for days': Reports confirm racial abuse of Indians at Poland border

Latest World News