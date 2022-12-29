India wants to play mediatory role to end Russia-Ukraine war, says top Indian diplomat

Follow us on Image Source : @NORWAYUN/TWITTER India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj.

Russia-Ukraine war: India on Wednesday again reiterated its stand over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and said it always supported and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. While speaking at the international forum, India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, emphasised how New Delhi always called both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and added it would like to play a crucial role in ending the conflict.

"India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and has also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict," Kamboj told news agency ANI.

PM Modi also called Zelenskyy to end the conflict

Further, during the conversation, she highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on several occasions, asked both sides to return to the negotiating table to end the conflict. Also, she underscored that PM Modi, during his last conversation with war-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered India's support to negotiate the ongoing war between the two neighbouring nations.

The Indian Prime Minister also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population, said a PMO press release. "The prime minister, the Indian Prime minister, has spoken to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia on multiple occasions and reiterated India's position, including with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on 27 December this year. The external affairs minister has also explained our stance on multiple occasions," said the Indian diplomat.

"As far as your question on what role India is playing, I can only quote what the Indian Prime Minister told President Zelensky recently that India supports any peace effort and we are committed to continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected civilian population," Kamboj said. It is worth mentioning Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a full-fledged war since February this year. Ever since the situation escalated, New Delhi offered assistance to the war-torn nation and called both countries to return to diplomacy.

