'Survived Hitler, murdered by Putin', says Ukraine minister on Holocaust survivor's death in Kharkiv

A 96-year old Holocaust survivor Borys Romanchenko was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv city. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba expressed his condolences over Romanchenko's death. "Survived Hitler, murdered by Putin", he wrote.

According to the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial, Romanchenko survived the camps at Buchenwald, Peenemunde, Dora and Bergen-Belsen during World War II.

The memorial said that it was "stunned" by news of his death adding, Romanchenko worked "intensively on the memory of Nazi crimes and was vice-president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee."

Yulia Romanchenko, Borys' granddaughter, told CNN that she learned about the shelling of Saltivka residential district on March 18 from social networks. "I asked locals if they knew anything about my grandfather's house. They sent me a video of a burning house. I found out about this after the curfew and therefore I could not go there immediately," she said.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

