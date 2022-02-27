Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine after Vice-PM's appeal amid war

Follow us on Image Source : AP Musk's reply soon caught the attention of netizens, experts, and many high profiles on Twitter.

Elon Musk on Saturday said that his company SpaceX's internet broadband service has been activated in Ukraine. Hours after Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo tweeted and appealed for the tech billionaire to activate the internet service, Musk responded, saying 'More terminals en route'.

Fedorov tweeted, "While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations". Musk replied in 10 hours after the minister's plea and assured that the service has been activated as Ukraine went into day 4 of war against Russia.

The minister had also called on the billionaire "to address sane Russians to stand" against their government's invasion.

American businessman Jeremy Padawer said: "Ukraine people have access to the fastest satellite internet system ever created. Russia can not disable the Ukrainian internet access fully without cyber attacking foreign data centers."

Check other reactions:

Starlink internet has over 1.45 lakh users in 25 countries, Musk said on several occasions, " the laser satellite links ensure smooth operation and reliable internet coverage." It operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the world.

