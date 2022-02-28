Abandon your military equipment, save your lives, leave: Zelenskyy warns Russian troops

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a talk with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned Russian forces to abandon their military equipment and leave his country.

In a message to invading forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Abandon your military equipment and leave... save your lives. Leave.”

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy also pressed European Union to grant 'immediate' membership to Ukraine. Zelenskyy's statements have come at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear deterrence force on stand-by, raising the temperature for a nuclear offensive.

Russia's nuclear moves have come after repeated and continued sanctions from Western nations, which Putin termed a bunch of lies but also imposed tit-for-tat sanctions after closing air space for 36 nations including European and Canada.

