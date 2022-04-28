Russia-Ukraine war: Don't test our patience, warns Moscow to West

Follow us on Image Source : AP An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry a man to an ambulance following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine news: The Russian Foreign Ministry stated Thursday suggestions by Western powers that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets inside Russia cannot be left "unanswered." Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russia will not consider the presence of foreign advisors when undertaking retaliatory strikes.

Speaking at a weekly briefing from Moscow, Zakharova admitted Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory have led to "injuries and destruction" but did not mention the attacks on the oil storage facilities in Bryansk, some 100 miles away from the border.

"Such criminal activity by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian territory cannot remain unanswered. We would like Kyiv and Western capitals to take statements by our Defense Ministry seriously that the continued provocation of Ukraine to carry out strikes against Russian objects will invariably lead to a harsh response from Russia and the advisors from Western countries being located in Ukrainian centers of decision-making will not be a problem for Russia's retaliatory actions. We do not advise to further test our patience," Zakharova added.

She also expressed concern over security developments in Trans-Dniester, calling for "restraint" and a return to dialogue between Moldovan authorities and its pro-Russian breakaway state. "What causes concern is the attempts to use the special operation in Ukraine to strengthen blockade pressure on Trans-Dniester," Zakharova said.

