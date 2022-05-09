Russia Ukraine War Day 75: World leaders view on Russia of Vladimir Putin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Destroyed houses are photographed in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: It's been 75 days into the war between the two neibhouring countries but still there is no clear sight to which direction its heading, who is winning, what would be next step by Putin but the unrest in Europe has started to affect the world order. The consequences of the war in Ukraine has also started to show up globally in the forms of price rise, availability of oil & gas, and other logistics that have remained dependent on the two region involved in the war. A range of heavy sanctions by the West is making Russia more aggressive and dividing the world to support one of the sides while those who wants to follow an independent foreign policy are being pressurised by the West. Several rounds of talks between Russia-Ukraine have happened but yielded no result so far, leaving the region in despair as to what will take place next. Amid this, world leaders continue to blame Vladimir Putin for his actions and attempt to invade Ukraine. Let's take a look what big leaders have been seeing about the war.

No one will win this war: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Europe spoke on the Russia-Ukraine conflict saying no one will win this war.

"We have urged for a ceasefire. No one will win this war. All will lose. That's why, we are in favour of peace," PM Modi said.

A war criminal: US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden called Putin a "a war criminal," during one his several interactions over the war.

He said, "this guy is brutal, and whats happening in bucha is outrageous and everyones seen it. I think it is a war crime, he should be held accountable."

A step too far: Australian PM Scott Morrison

"I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while responding whether Putin will sit among G20 leaders in this year's summit adding this would be a step too far.

'A crocodile when it's got your leg...': UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of his recent India visit while speaking on negociations between the two countries to end war, had said, "How can you negotiate with a crocodile when it's got your leg in its jaws? That's the difficulty that the Ukrainians face. We have just got to keep going with the strategy, keep supplying them with weapons."

Ukraine may be east Asia tomorrow: Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM Fumia Kishida said that what happening in Ukraine could also take place in east Asia tomorrow.

"We must collaborate with our allies and like-minded countries, and never tolerate a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by the use of force in the Indo-Pacific, especially in east Asia. Russia’s egregious aggression against Ukraine is a clear violation of international law, which prohibits the use of force against a nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Worst is yet to come: France President Emmanuel Macron

After holding talks with Putin in the initial days of war, Franch President Emmanuel Macron said, "Today we have clearly established that the seriousness of what is at stake requires us to strengthen sanctions and to accept the price of sanctions. We cannot let president Putin believe that he will get Ukraine at a lesser cost."

''Pity" that Russia has "slipped into archaism, paternalism and servility: Russian Oligarch

54-year-old Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkov said that it is a "pity" that Russia has "slipped into archaism, paternalism and servility."

"And the threats to me personally, to a person who is struggling with the most severe blood cancer, leukemia, the desire to punish just for OPINION, my honest opinion, speaks of the final dehumanization of the regime."

Russia must not win this war: German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Answering to lawmakers, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "It has to remain our goal that Russia does not win this war."

He's a psychopath: Bill Browder, the American-British financier

American-British financier Bill Browder compared Putin to the fictional Hannibal Lecter character who is a killer and a cannibal.

"I was never close to him, I never met him actually. But I think that he is never been in mental good health, I believe he's a psychopath. The closest person I could compare him to is the fictional character Hannibal Lecter. The only thing different between Putin and Hannibal Lecter is that Putin isn't a cannibal."

