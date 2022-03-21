Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Ukrainian bomb squad inspect the site of an explosion after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its day 24, about 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes amid the Russian invasion. The data shared by UNHCR says that people have been displaced inside the country or have fled abroad, reported NHK World. Meanwhile, Russia had demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town. However, Ukraine rejected the offer. Mariupol residents were given until 5 a.m. Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn’t say what action it would take if the offer was rejected. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused Russia of war crimes over its siege, describing the attack on the city as “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.” In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is interested in peace, and that ongoing talks with Russia are “necessary.” Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity.” An adviser to Ukraine’s president said there was no immediate military help for Mariupol, saying the nearest forces able to assist were already struggling against Russian forces at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. Pitched battles continue around the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest in Europe.

