Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kyiv Updated on: March 21, 2022 7:26 IST
A Ukrainian bomb squad inspect the site of an explosion
Image Source : AP

A Ukrainian bomb squad inspect the site of an explosion after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. 

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its day 24, about 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes amid the Russian invasion. The data shared by UNHCR says that people have been displaced inside the country or have fled abroad, reported NHK World. Meanwhile, Russia had demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town. However, Ukraine rejected the offer. Mariupol residents were given until 5 a.m. Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn’t say what action it would take if the offer was rejected. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused Russia of war crimes over its siege, describing the attack on the city as “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.” In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is interested in peace, and that ongoing talks with Russia are “necessary.” Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity.” An adviser to Ukraine’s president said there was no immediate military help for Mariupol, saying the nearest forces able to assist were already struggling against Russian forces at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. Pitched battles continue around the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest in Europe.

  • Mar 21, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    US could expand sanctions against Russia: White House

    The United States could impose more sanctions on Russia and the White House is "nowhere near" lifting any of the restrictions, Daleep Singh, the deputy national security adviser for international economics, said. "We can broaden our sanctions. So - take the measures, take the sanctions we've already applied, apply them in more targets. Apply them to more sectors," Singh said on Sunday on CBS News.

  • Mar 21, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ukraine extends martial law amid Russian invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill extending martial law in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine's parliament said Sunday.

  • Mar 21, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mortal remains of Indian student who died in Ukraine, arrive in Bengaluru

  • Mar 21, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged Mariupol

    The Russian military had offered the Ukrainian troops defending the strategic port of Mariupol to lay down arms and exit the city via humanitarian corridors, but that proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian authorities.

  • Mar 21, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday said that 10 million Ukrainian refugees have fled abroad or been displaced inside the country in the wake of Russia's invasion. UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating fights between Russia and Ukraine, reported NHK World.

