Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today

Ukrainian officials said at least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded Sunday when more than 30 cruise missiles were fired at the Yavoriv military range, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Polish border.

March 14, 2022
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 19th day. Russia escalated attacks in western Ukraine on Sunday with a deadly airstrike on a military base where Ukrainian troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc. Continued fighting in multiple regions caused more misery throughout Ukraine and provoked renewed international outrage. Outside the capital city of Kyiv, a U.S. video journalist died Sunday and another American journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to create new “pseudo-republics” to break his country apart. He called on Ukraine’s regions not to repeat the experience of 2014, when pro-Russian separatists began fighting against Ukrainian forces in two eastern areas.

  • Mar 14, 2022 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today

    The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team, has said. The talks will be held virtually.

  • Mar 14, 2022 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Joe Biden speaks to French PM Macron to discuss Ukraine crisis

    US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements & underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the govt and people of Ukraine, said the White House.

  • Mar 14, 2022 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ukrainian forces destroy 7 Russian aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle

    The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that it had downed 7 Russian aircraft and an unmanned aerial vehicle on March 13 using anti-aircraft missiles.

     

  • Mar 14, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Air Alarm Alert sounded in Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv among others

    Air alarm alerts have been sounded in Ukraine's Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Ishmael, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Poltava regions.

