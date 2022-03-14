Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Displaced Ukrainians queue to board a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 19th day. Russia escalated attacks in western Ukraine on Sunday with a deadly airstrike on a military base where Ukrainian troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc. Continued fighting in multiple regions caused more misery throughout Ukraine and provoked renewed international outrage. Outside the capital city of Kyiv, a U.S. video journalist died Sunday and another American journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to create new “pseudo-republics” to break his country apart. He called on Ukraine’s regions not to repeat the experience of 2014, when pro-Russian separatists began fighting against Ukrainian forces in two eastern areas.

