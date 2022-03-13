Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: US authorizes $200 million for additional arms, equipment to Ukraine

Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
India TV News Desk
Kiev Updated on: March 13, 2022 7:14 IST
Ukrainian soldiers help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

As the Russia Ukraine War enters its 18th day, violence has expanded to areas in western Ukraine, closer to NATO members Poland and Romania. The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. The country’s chief prosecutor’s office says at least 79 children have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country. Mariupol has endured some of Ukraine’s worst punishment since Russia invaded. Unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring food, water and medicine into the city of 430,000 and to evacuate its trapped civilians. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor’s office, and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is bombing Mariupol “24 hours a day.” And as Russian units also fanned out to prepare for an assault on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy urged his people to continue their resistance, saying Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city. 

  • Mar 13, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    New mayor in Ukraine's Melitopol city after detention of its elected mayor

    A new mayor has been appointed in Ukraine's Melitopol city after the elected mayor was detained by the Russian forces, according to Zaporizhzhia regional administration. The elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was detained by Russian forces on Friday. Galina Danilchenko, the newly installed mayor was introduced on local TV, CNN reported citing the statement published on the Zaporizhzhia regional administration website.

  • Mar 13, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    US rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine's defence

  • Mar 13, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    2 Russian helicopters shot down in Kherson Oblast

    2 Russian helicopters were shot down in Kherson Oblast, said Ukrainian forces. One of the pilots reportedly survived and will be taken to the hospital.

     

  • Mar 13, 2022 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Kamala Harris warns that Russia's action in Ukraine threatens democracy across Europe

    US Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the unity between the US and its NATO and European allies and warned that Russia's military operations in Ukraine pose a threat to all democracies. "Russia's invasion threatens not just Ukraine's democracy; it threatens democracy and security across Europe," CNN reported quoting Harris who was speaking at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting on Saturday in Washington.

  • Mar 13, 2022 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ukraine evacuates 13,000 civilians through humanitarian corridors

    Ukraine evacuated 13,000 civilians through humanitarian corridors on March 12, twice as much as the day before, said Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk.

     

  • Mar 13, 2022 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Zelenskyy seeks Israel's help for release of Melitopol mayor

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the war situation in Ukraine with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and sought his help for the release of the Melitopol mayor.

  • Mar 13, 2022 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege

    Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.

