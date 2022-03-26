Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
35-hour curfew to be imposed in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, to be lifted on Monday

Shops, pharmacies, gas stations and public transport will not be operating during the curfew. 

March 26, 2022
Image Source : AP

Lena Danilova, 39, walks with her daughter Kira, 2, near her house in Podolskyi neighborhood, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.

Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, its capital city Kyiv is slared to see a 35-hour curfew starting Saturday evening. The curfew will be lifted on Monday morning, the authorities informed, reported news agency AP. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the curfew will run from 8 pm local time on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, with local residents allowed to leave their homes only to get to a bomb shelter.

Klitschko said that shops, pharmacies, gas stations and public transport will not be operating during the curfew. 

Meanwhile, the governor of the Kyiv region says that Russian forces have entered the city of Slavutych and seized a hospital there. The governor said that residents of Slavutych took to the streets with Ukrainian flags to protest the Russian invasion.

Slavutych is located north of Kyiv and west of Chernihiv, outside the exclusion zone that was established around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster. It is home to workers at the Chernobyl site.

