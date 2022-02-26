Twitter restricted in Russia as Ukraine invasion escalates, say reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) On Friday, Russia had announced a block on Meta's Facebook after the platform removed the accounts of four state-run media organizations.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches the third day, reports suggest that Russia has blocked access to Twitter in order to restrict the flow of information. According to a report from internet monitoring group NetBlocks, heavily throttled connections were seen across major Russian telecom providers.

Network data show that access to the Twitter platform and backend servers are restricted on leading networks including Rostelecom, MTS, Beeline, and MegaFon as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning UTC.

News agency BBC reported, quoting an on-ground journalist, that access is “severely restricted,” saying “this message got through, but took a while.”

On Friday, Russia had announced a block on Meta's Facebook after the platform removed the accounts of four state-run media organizations. Russian officials said the attempt was a violation of “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.”

