Image Source : ANI 'Can't leave pregnant Ukrainian wife', says Indian man on refusing evacuation to India

His refusal is because of his Ukrainian wife, who he said can't be evacuated to India.

The man, named Gagan has recently fled from Kyiv.

An Indian man in Ukraine has refused to leave the country, despite rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Even as India is evacuating Indians from the country, his refusal stays put because of his Ukrainian wife, who he said can't be evacuated to India.

"I'm an Indian citizen, hence I can go to India but not my wife, who is a Ukrainian. I have been told that only Indians will be evacuated, and I can't leave my family here", he told news agency ANI.

The man, named Gagan has recently fled from Kyiv. He said that his wife is eight months pregnant, and both of them are planning to go to Poland. For now, they are staying at a friend's place in Lviv.

Several people stuck in Ukraine, as finding some relief in Lviv, a city considerably safer as Russia is primarily attacking eastern Ukraine. Lviv has also become a passage for people to flee to Poland.

Meanwhile, close to 6,200 students have been evacuated from Ukraine till today including the 889 students who will be landing in India on Sunday, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday.

Four cabinet ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Rijiju, General (Retd) VK Singh, and Hardeep Singh Puri have been on the job for the last many days.

