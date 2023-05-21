Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia puts British ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on ‘wanted list’ over Putin warrant

Following the issuing of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the Hague-based court, Russia has placed British prosecutor Karim Khan on a “wanted” list.

According to Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, Khan's picture and personal information are listed as "wanted on felony charges" on the database of the Interior Ministry.

Russia began criminal proceedings against Khan and three ICC judges in March on the grounds that they had committed "signs of crimes" in accordance with Russian law.

This includes deliberately unlawful detention in the cases of the judges and knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime in Khan's case.

The latest action comes two months after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Putin and Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who are thought to be "allegedly responsible" for the war's illegal transfer and deportation.

In March, the Hague-based court said in an explanation that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crimes of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and unlawful transfer of the population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

It likewise issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children's rights in the office of the president of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations, as per Al Jazeera.

