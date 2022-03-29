Belgium, Netherlands, others expel 43 Russian diplomats

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise, at an undisclosed location, near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, and the Czech Republic on Tuesday expelled 43 Russian diplomats, reported BNO news. The move came not so long after Russia and Ukraine's fresh round of talks in Istanbul earlier today. Belgium has expelled 21, while the Netherlands has expelled 17 Russian diplomats.

Belgium expelled the diplomats for activities related to espionage or unlawful influence peddling. The diplomats were given two weeks to leave the country, foreign affairs spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told news agency The Associated Press on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Netherlands termed the presence of Russian diplomats in the country, a “threat to national security.” The foreign ministry says it took the decision on national security grounds. It said that the Russian ambassador was summoned and told the officers, who were accredited as diplomats, are to be removed from the country.

Notably, not so long ago, Russia had expelled several American diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and had declared them "persona non grata", a State Department spokesperson had said. The development had come days after the US ousted Russian staff at the United Nations.

On the peace talks front, Russia and Ukraine have still not reached a common ground. Although, after today's talks in Turkey, Turkey’s foreign minister said that the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached “a consensus and common understanding” on some issues.

One of the Ukrainian negotiators even said that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin is possible soon.

