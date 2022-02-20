Russia Ukraine News: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Moscow on February 23

Follow us on Image Source : AP Amid tensions with Ukraine, Pak PM Imran Khan to visit Russia on February 23

Amid tensions soaring between Ukraine and Russia, Pakistan PM Imran Khan is slated to visit Russia on February 23, said Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Sunday. He will be in the country for two days till February 24. This is the first such trip by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years. Imran Khan will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

In March 1999, then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the country's last premier to visit Russia. This comes after reports emerged last month that Moscow and Islamabad are in talks to finalise a plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit this year.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked about Khan's two-day visit to Russia and the meeting with Putin, Sputnik reported.

Imran Khan has already extended a formal invitation to Putin, The Express Tribune newspaper had said in its report, adding that Pakistan PM reiterated the invitation to him during his telephonic conversation last month.

The Pakistani newspaper had said Putin's visit was under discussion for the last two years but could not materialise because of several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

