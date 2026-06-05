Russia-Ukraine peace deal on cards? Putin signals readiness to end war under Trump's proposal if...

Moscow:

A possible breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war may be emerging, with Russian President Vladimir Putin indicating that Moscow is prepared to reach a peace agreement based on a proposal discussed with US President Donald Trump. However, Putin stressed that any settlement would require Ukraine to accept certain "compromises". Speaking during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI, Putin said Russia remains open to ending the conflict through negotiations. At the same time, he claimed that Russian forces continue to gain ground on the battlefield and that Moscow is in a strong position as discussions on a potential peace deal gather momentum.

Putin cites Trump talks as basis for peace framework

Referring to his meeting with President Trump in Alaska last year, Putin said the discussions had laid the groundwork for a possible resolution to the conflict. "Without doubt, we are ready and willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine by peaceful means -- and based on what we have discussed at the meeting with President Trump in Anchorage," Putin said, news agency PTI reported.

He further noted that Moscow had already agreed to the compromises discussed during those talks and suggested that the next step depended on Kyiv's willingness to do the same. "At that meeting, certain questions were put before Russia so that we could agree on certain compromises. Russia agrees to the compromises discussed in Anchorage. It is necessary that Ukraine also agrees to make them. Then, the conflict will be resolved naturally and quickly," he added. Putin did not disclose the specific compromises under discussion.

Zelenskyy calls for direct meeting with Putin

In a parallel development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his push for direct talks with the Russian leader. In an open letter addressed to Putin, Zelenskyy proposed a face-to-face meeting and urged both sides to pursue a peaceful end to the war. The Ukrainian leader also advocated a complete ceasefire before substantive negotiations begin, arguing that meaningful dialogue could only take place once hostilities are halted.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us - and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelenskyy wrote. The Kremlin later confirmed that it had received the letter.

Russia claims battlefield advantage

Putin used the interaction to underline what he described as Russia's growing military gains in Ukraine. According to the Russian president, Moscow's forces have recently expanded their control by approximately 2,440 square kilometres and continue to advance across multiple fronts.

He said Russia now exercises full control over the Luhansk region and holds more than 85 per cent of the Donetsk region. Putin also claimed that around 80 per cent of the Zaporizhzhia region is under Russian control.

"The offensive is ongoing on a daily basis," he said, adding that Ukrainian demands for Russia to halt military operations would be better addressed through a negotiated settlement. "Naturally, under these circumstances, the Ukrainian side would like us to halt the advance. But rather than stopping that, it would be better to bring the war to an end altogether by agreeing to the compromises that were discussed in Anchorage."

Putin rejects EU mediation role

The Russian president also cast doubt on the possibility of European Union countries acting as mediators in future peace negotiations. Questioning the bloc's neutrality, Putin argued that several European governments have consistently supported efforts aimed at weakening Russia.

"How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?" he asked. At the same time, Putin said Moscow remained open to communication with European nations if they wished to engage diplomatically. "As for the EU acting as a mediator in negotiations with Ukraine, there are obvious difficulties. But we are not rejecting contacts. If they want to talk, they know how to reach us," he said.

Questions raised over Zelenskyy's mandate

During the interaction, Putin once again questioned the legitimacy of Zelenskyy's presidency, noting that his official term expired in May 2024. "Will they hold elections or not? Whether Zelenskyy is a legitimate representative of Ukraine, this is a question for the lawyers, for a legal analysis," he said. However, Ukraine continues to operate under martial law imposed after Russia's invasion in 2022, a situation that has delayed national elections.

Russia highlights drone threats and missile capabilities

Putin also accused Western countries of helping Ukraine acquire increasingly sophisticated drones capable of striking targets inside Russian territory. He said Moscow is strengthening its air defence systems to counter such attacks.

The Russian leader additionally spoke about the country's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, revealing that it has not yet been fully deployed in combat operations in Ukraine. "I will tell you a military state secret. We simply struck where it was convenient to see the results," Putin said. He added that Russia retains the option of using the missile more extensively in future military operations, including against targets located in urban areas.

Why peace talks remain difficult

Despite periodic diplomatic efforts, negotiations aimed at ending the conflict have repeatedly stalled. Earlier rounds of talks held in Geneva, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul failed to produce a lasting breakthrough. The war, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has become one of the most consequential geopolitical conflicts of the 21st century.

With both sides continuing military operations while simultaneously signalling openness to negotiations, the path to peace remains uncertain. Putin's latest remarks and Zelenskyy's proposal for direct talks suggest that diplomatic channels remain active. However, significant differences over territory, security guarantees and political concessions continue to stand in the way of a final settlement.

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