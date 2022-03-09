Moscow claims over 2 million from Ukraine applied for evacuation to Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday claimed that over 2 million people from Ukraine had applied for evacuation to Russia, reported news agency Sputnik.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, during a press conference on the country's ongoing war against Ukraine, alleged that US experts instructed Ukrainian specialists how to develop bioprograms. She added that Russia is wondering if these biomaterials have fallen into the hands of extremists or nationalists.

The foreign ministry spokesperson also said that Russia would prefer to ensure Ukraine's neutral status via talks. Moscow's aims do not include overthrowing the Kyiv government and it hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Russia's military operation was going strictly in line with its plan.

Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline Mariupol, in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

