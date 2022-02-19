Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
  • Top Ukrainian military officials come under shelling attack during tour of conflict front, flee to bomb shelter
Amid Russian invasion fears, Ukrainian officials come under shelling attack on front

The officials fled to a bomb shelter before hustling from the area.

AP Reported by: AP
Ukraine Published on: February 19, 2022 20:54 IST
Shelling attack, ukraine shelling attack, Russia Ukraine Crisis Live News, Russia Ukraine News, Ukra
Image Source : AP

Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus

Top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack during a tour of the front of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The officials fled to a bomb shelter before hustling from the area, according to journalist from The Associated Press who was on the tour.

Earlier Saturday, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion.

Ukraine and the two regions held by the Russia-backed rebels each accused the other of escalation. Russia on Saturday said at least two shells fired from a government-held part of eastern Ukraine landed across the border.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine conflict: What Moscow wants, the West's interests | EXPLAINED

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the claim as “a fake statement.”

Ukraine’s military said shelling killed a soldier early Saturday in the government-held part of the Donetsk region and that separatist forces were placing artillery in residential areas to try and provoke a response.

On Friday, the rebels began evacuating civilians to Russia with an announcement that appeared to be part of their and Moscow’s efforts to paint Ukraine as the aggressor.

Also Read | Amid Ukraine tensions, EU says Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

 

