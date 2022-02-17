Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Ukraine forces fire mortars at multiple locations, claim Russia-backed separatists

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have alleged that the government forces fired mortar shells and grenades on Thursday morning, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The forces opened fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2022 12:46 IST
Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the
Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Reports suggest that the Ukrainian forces shelled the settlements of Sokolniki, Zolote-5, Veselenkoe and Nizhnee Lozovoe using 120 and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. It remains unclear if anyone had been hurt or killed in the firing.  

