Ukraine forces fire mortars at multiple locations, claim Russia-backed separatists

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have alleged that the government forces fired mortar shells and grenades on Thursday morning, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The forces opened fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours.

Reports suggest that the Ukrainian forces shelled the settlements of Sokolniki, Zolote-5, Veselenkoe and Nizhnee Lozovoe using 120 and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. It remains unclear if anyone had been hurt or killed in the firing.

