Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Congress releases manifesto for Punjab polls, promises one lakh government jobs
  • Mumbai | Fire in 24-storey building in Borivali; fire brigade, police at the spot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia welcomes India's position for 'quiet and constructive diplomacy' on Ukraine situation

Russia welcomes India's position for 'quiet and constructive diplomacy' on Ukraine situation

The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2022 16:46 IST
Ukrainian National guard soldiers guard a mobile checkpoint
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian National guard soldiers guard a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. 

 

Russia on Friday welcomed India's position on the Ukraine crisis, amid spike in tensions between the NATO countries and Moscow over the situation in the eastern European nation.

The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

"We welcome #India's balanced, principled and independent approach," the Russian embassy in India tweeted.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine situation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti on Thursday pitched for immediate de-escalation of the situation. In Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi too said that India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic dialogue.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation. Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. 

ALSO READ| West wants war' says Russia at UNSC, claims US runs 'puppet' government in Ukraine

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News