Russia-Ukraine News LIVE: War fear grows as Putin sends troops after recognising Ukrainian rebel regions

In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2022 9:15 IST
People wave Russian national flags celebrating the
Image Source : AP

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed two decrees recognizing "the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" as independent and sovereign states. At a ceremony held in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin also inked the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and the LPR and the DPR respectively with the heads of the two "republics," a Kremlin statement said. "I consider it necessary to make a long overdue decision -- to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR," Putin said in a televised address to the nation. "Russia has done everything to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine" by fighting for the implementation of 2015 Minsk agreements, but all the efforts ended up in vain, he told the public. According to Putin, nearly everyday there is Ukrainian shelling of settlements in Donbass and "there is no end in sight." The crisis reached a flashpoint due to the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), prompting Russia to mobilise troops on its western border with Ukraine. Ukraine and some Western countries accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion", a charge repeatedly denied by Moscow saying it has the right to mobilise troops within its borders to defend its territory as the NATO's activities constitute a threat to the country's border security.

 

  • Feb 22, 2022 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Putin orders deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

  • Feb 22, 2022 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Air India flight on way to Kyiv to bring back Indians

    Air India's AI 1947 left Delhi at 7.40 am for Kyiv Boryspil Airport today. Flight operated on Dreamliner. Air India had earlier announced opearting three flights to Kyiv this week to fly out Indians from Ukraine.

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UNSC holds emergency meeting

    The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, the US and other European nations.

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Not afraid of anyone or anything, says Ukraine’s President

    Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sought to project calm, telling the country: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”

     

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Putin directs Russian forces to ensure peace in two 'countries'

    After recognizing the independence of the LPR and the DPR, Putin instructed the Russian armed forces to ensure peace in the two "countries." Earlier in the day, the Russian Security Council held an extraordinary meeting, when the country's top officials supported the recognition of the two "republics."

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    West trying to 'blackmail Russia again with sanctions: Putin

    According to Putin, it just "a matter of time" for NATO to accept Ukraine as a member state and then build facilities on its territory so that the level of military threats to Russia will rise dramatically. As Moscow asked the United States and NATO for security guarantees, the Western countries precisely ignored Russia's fundamental concerns and nothing has changed in their position, the Russian President noted. In such a condition, Russia "has every right to take retaliatory measures to ensure its own security," he said. Putin said he is aware that the West is trying to "blackmail" Russia again with sanctions, but he believes that sanctions will continue just because Russia exists, regardless of the situation in Ukraine.

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace' in eastern Ukraine

    The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine. But it is not immediately clear whether or when troops would enter the country. The announcement follows a day of fast-moving developments in which Putin announced the recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine. The United States and the European Union responded by saying they would impose sanctions. (AP) 

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    European Union to react with sanctions

    The European Union's top officials have also said the bloc will impose sanctions. The European Union's top officials say the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia's recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine amid fears of a potential Russian invasion of the country. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel say in a joint statement that the recognition is a blatant violation of international law. The statement adds that the bloc will react with sanctions and reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Biden to impose new sanctions amid Ukraine crisis: WH

    The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions after Russia moved to recognise separatist eastern Ukraine regions. The Biden administration calls Monday's announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a blatant violation of Russia's international commitments. The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognised by Putin.

  • Feb 22, 2022 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Putin's recognition of Ukraine's rebels ups ante in crisis

    It was a piece of fast-moving political theater in Moscow, a carefully orchestrated political announcement years in the making. Russian President Vladimir Putin moved quickly on Monday to recognise the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, framing his show of defiance against the West in a series of nationally televised appearances that came amid Western fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. Immediately after the pro-Russian leaders of Ukraine's separatist people's republics were shown on Russian TV pleading with Putin to acknowledge them as independent states, Putin chaired a Kremlin meeting Monday in which a lineup of senior Russian officials all backed the move.  Hours later, Putin spoke in an hour-long televised address to the nation and then was shown on TV signing the recognition decrees. FULL STORY 

