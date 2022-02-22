Russia-Ukraine News LIVE: War fear grows as Putin sends troops after recognising Ukrainian rebel regions

Follow us on Image Source : AP People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed two decrees recognizing "the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" as independent and sovereign states. At a ceremony held in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin also inked the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and the LPR and the DPR respectively with the heads of the two "republics," a Kremlin statement said. "I consider it necessary to make a long overdue decision -- to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR," Putin said in a televised address to the nation. "Russia has done everything to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine" by fighting for the implementation of 2015 Minsk agreements, but all the efforts ended up in vain, he told the public. According to Putin, nearly everyday there is Ukrainian shelling of settlements in Donbass and "there is no end in sight." The crisis reached a flashpoint due to the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), prompting Russia to mobilise troops on its western border with Ukraine. Ukraine and some Western countries accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion", a charge repeatedly denied by Moscow saying it has the right to mobilise troops within its borders to defend its territory as the NATO's activities constitute a threat to the country's border security.

