Wednesday, April 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: At UN, Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes
Live now

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: At UN, Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes

Ukrainian officials said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a “torture chamber” was discovered in Bucha.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 06, 2022 6:04 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

A woman walks next to a destroyed Russian armor vehicle in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past few days, grisly images of what appeared to be civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces in Bucha before they withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv have caused a global outcry and led Western nations to expel scores of Moscow’s diplomats and propose further sanctions, including a ban on coal imports from Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II. Zelenskyy, appearing via video from Ukraine, said that civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.

Latest World News

Live updates : Russia Ukraine War

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 06, 2022 6:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US says expect India to 'downscale' Russian military equipment

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the United States expects India to cut back on purchases of Russian military equipment given that Washington does not believe such purchases are in New Delhi's best interest.

    "We continue to work with to ensure that they understand... we believe it is not in (India's) best interests to continue to invest in Russian equipment," Austin told House Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing on the annual defence budget.

    "Our requirement going forward is that they downscale the types of equipment that they are investing in and look to invest more in the types of things that will make us continue to be compatible," he said.

    Austin made these remarks while responding to question posed by Congressman Joe Wilson.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News