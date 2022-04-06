Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: At UN, Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the United States expects India to cut back on purchases of Russian military equipment given that Washington does not believe such purchases are in New Delhi's best interest.

"We continue to work with to ensure that they understand... we believe it is not in (India's) best interests to continue to invest in Russian equipment," Austin told House Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing on the annual defence budget.

"Our requirement going forward is that they downscale the types of equipment that they are investing in and look to invest more in the types of things that will make us continue to be compatible," he said.

Austin made these remarks while responding to question posed by Congressman Joe Wilson.