Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities; civilian evacuations continue

Payment in rubles for Russian gas is not a violation of European Union sanctions, Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs has said.

"The EU so far has no common procurement of gas and oil for European countries. So as we speak, we still go by alongside those contracts we have with Russians regarding gas and oil, and according to those contracts, it is a technical issue, in what currency we have to pay," Kovacs said in an interview with CNN, which was posted on his Twitter page.