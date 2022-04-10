Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities; civilian evacuations continue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2022 7:18 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

FILE - A woman cries as residents listen to a Ukrainian serviceman n the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine, just after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the missile strike on an eastern train station as another Russian war crime and said Ukraine expects a tough global response. The president told Ukrainians that great efforts would be taken “to establish every minute of who did what,” so that those behind the attack would be held responsible. Zelenskyy said he spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Friday and urged the EU to impose a full embargo on Russian oil and gas.

  • Apr 10, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Paying in rubles for Russian gas not violation of sanctions: Hungary

    Payment in rubles for Russian gas is not a violation of European Union sanctions, Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs has said.

    "The EU so far has no common procurement of gas and oil for European countries. So as we speak, we still go by alongside those contracts we have with Russians regarding gas and oil, and according to those contracts, it is a technical issue, in what currency we have to pay," Kovacs said in an interview with CNN, which was posted on his Twitter page.

  • Apr 10, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Anxious about refugees, Polish cities reject memorial sirens

    Anxious about the wellbeing of their Ukrainian refugees, city mayors across Poland are refusing the government's instructions to sound air raid alarm sirens Sunday as part of memorial observances for Poland's 2010 presidential plane crash. The right-wing central government wants the sirens to go off at 0641 GMT Sunday, the exact time the plane crashed in Russia 12 years ago, killing President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other prominent Poles.

    Kaczynski was the twin of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the ruling Law and Justice party's leader and Poland's key politician.

    But city mayors, who represent local governments, are refusing to do that, saying it will be an unnecessary trauma for people — especially children — who recently fled their homes at the sound of air raid sirens and headed to shelters to avoid Russian bombings since it attacked Ukraine on February 24.

  • Apr 10, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for countries to send more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east. He made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, and as evidence of civilian killings came to light after Russian troops failed to seize the capital where he has hunkered down, Kyiv.

    “No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It's all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Apr 10, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Missed taxi saves family from station missile in Lviv

    Eyewitness descriptions are coming from Kramatorsk, the town in eastern Ukraine where a missile hit a train station packed with evacuees on Friday. The Sydorneko family could have been among the 52 dead and more than 100 wounded, but their taxi didn't show and they had to wait for another one. They finally arrived for the 11 am evacuation train just three minutes after the explosion.

    Ivan Sydorneko says there were around 2,000 people inside the station and on the platforms when the missile hit. He says they got out of their taxi in a scene of burning cars, burning pieces of the missile and people fleeing for their lives.

    Ivan managed to escape by bus and then train with his wife and daughter, eventually reaching the relative safety of Lviv in western Ukraine. The Sydornekos are just one of thousands of families clamouring to leave eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected Russian onslaught there.

