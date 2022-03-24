Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine, says NATO

A month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fire continues to rain down on shopping malls and high-rise buildings in Kyiv, as the outnumbered Ukrainian military wage intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control. A barrage of strikes on cities have wreaked destruction across Ukraine over the past four weeks, but Russian forces appeared stalled outside major cities in the face of fiercer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance. NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war started on February 24. Meanwhile, speaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion.