Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Follow us on Image Source : AP A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine

The battle for Ukraine’s cities continues to thunder across its suburbs, with the Ukrainian military saying it forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv neighborhood, while Russian forces took partial control of three northwest suburbs where there’s been fighting for weeks. A senior US defense official said Tuesday that Russian ground forces were still largely stalled outside the capital city, but Russian ships spent the past 24 hours shelling the already devastated southern port city of Mariupol from offshore. Civilians making the dangerous escape from Mariupol described fleeing through street gun battles and past corpses as Russian forces tried to pound the city into submission. More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on February 24, and millions more have been displaced within the country, the United Nations said.

Latest World News