Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine, warns US

Ukarine has said that Russian forces surrounding the southern port city of Mariupol have destroyed a maternity hospital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said children were under the wreckage, and called on Western leaders to impose a no-fly zone, the BBC reported.

He also posted footage apparently from inside the hospital, which appears badly damaged.

There is no information yet on casualties, or on who was inside the hospital at the time.

The Mariupol city council said the strike had caused "colossal damage", and published footage showing burned out buildings, destroyed cars and a huge crater outside the hospital.