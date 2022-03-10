Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine, warns US

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
On the opening day of the war, the Pentagon estimated that only about one-third of pre-staged Russian combat forces had entered Ukraine, with the remaining two-thirds coming in gradually until nearly all were in this week. The Russian troops have made incremental progress, but their pace has been remarkably slow.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past as fire and smoke rises over a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv

Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities. Moscow’s main objective — toppling the Kyiv government and replacing it with Kremlin-friendly leadership — remains elusive, and its overall offensive has been slowed by an array of failings, including a lack of coordination between air and ground forces and an inability to fully dominate Ukraine’s skies. Two weeks of war have created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, and the number is expected to grow. Russia likely has had between 2,000 and 4,000 troops killed thus far. With no sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin backing away, the war appears likely to drag on.

Live updates : Russia Ukraine War

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Hospital in Ukraine hit by Russian shelling

    Ukarine has said that Russian forces surrounding the southern port city of Mariupol have destroyed a maternity hospital.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said children were under the wreckage, and called on Western leaders to impose a no-fly zone, the BBC reported.

    He also posted footage apparently from inside the hospital, which appears badly damaged.

    There is no information yet on casualties, or on who was inside the hospital at the time.

    The Mariupol city council said the strike had caused "colossal damage", and published footage showing burned out buildings, destroyed cars and a huge crater outside the hospital.

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine regains control of Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast

    Ukraine regains control of Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast, reports the Kyiv Independent

    Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov announced that Russian forces were attempting to encircle the city but were repelled by a Ukrainian counterattack.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Twitter launches Tor service bypassing Russia's block

    Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

    Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Both companies have said they are working on restoring access to people inside Russia even as they restrict the country's state media from their services.

    Known as an "onion" service, users can access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the "dark web." Instead of .com, onion sites have a .onion suffix.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Special flight carrying Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands at Hindon Airbase

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    35,000 civilians evacuated from Ukrainian cities

    35,000 civilians evacuated from Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, says Zelenskyy

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Last evacuation flight under Op Ganga likely to be on Thursday

    India is set to wind up on Thursday its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched 12 days ago to bring back Indian nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Over 17,000 Indians, mostly students, have been evacuated so far under the mission. The last flight is scheduled for Thursday evening, people familiar with the development said.

    India is winding up Operation Ganga as the evacuation of almost all the stranded Indians in Ukraine would be completed by Thursday, the people said, adding the Indian mission will still continue to look for people who may have stayed back in some isolated pockets.

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pentagon rejects NATO nations providing jets to Ukraine

    The Pentagon has slammed the door on any plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, even through a second country, calling it a "high-risk" venture that would not significantly change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Polish counterpart on Wednesday and told him the US assessment.

    He said the US is pursuing other options that would provide more critical military needs to Ukraine such as air defense and anti-armor weapons systems.

    Poland had said it was prepared to hand over MiG-29 planes to NATO that could then be delivered to Ukraine, but Kirby said US intelligence concluded that it could be considered escalatory and trigger a "significant" Russian reaction.

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Alternative options to help Ukraine include working with other allies: John Kirby

    "Alternative options to help Ukraine include working with other allies & partner nations around the world who may have additional air defence capabilities willing to provide them to Ukraine. We're having discussions with many countries regarding this": Pentagon Press Secy John Kirby

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Today is the day that defines everything: Zelenskyy

    "Today is the day that defines everything. It defines who is on which side. Russian bombs fell on a hospital in Mariupol. As of now, 17 people are injured. Rescuers are still going through the debris," The Kyiv Independent quotes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    IMF board approves $1.4 billion in 'critical' support for Ukraine

    The International Monetary Funds has approved USD 1.4 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, the fund said in a statement.

    "The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a disbursement of USD 1.4 billion (SDR 1005,9 million) under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to help meet urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact of the war," Russia's Sputnik News Agency reported citing the statement.

    On Monday, the World Bank approved a USD 723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing government budget support amid the all-out conflict with Russia.

    The international lender approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine - or FREE Ukraine - for USD 489 million, the bank said in a statement.

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US warns of possible Russian chemical attack in Ukraine

    The Biden administration has publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this week, without evidence, accused Ukraine of running chemical and biological weapons labs in its territory, supported by the US White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia's claim "preposterous" and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for itself using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine.

    "This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," Psaki tweeted Wednesday.

    "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them."

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    WarnerMedia halts all new business operations In Russia

    WarnerMedia's CEO Jason Kilar has announced on Wednesday that amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the entertainment conglomerate will be "pausing all new business in Russia".

    According to Variety, in a memo to WarnerMedia staff, Kilar said, "I want to share with each of you a number of decisions we have made with regard to WarnerMedia's business operations in Russia."

    "Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing all new business in Russia. This includes ceasing broadcast of our channels, halting all new content licensing with Russian entities and pausing our planned theatrical and games releases," he continued.

  • Mar 10, 2022 5:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US to oppose any plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, calls it 'high risk'

    The Pentagon on Wednesday (local time) said it would oppose any plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, calling it "high-risk".

    "We do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody either," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

    He also said: "We believe the best way to support the Ukrainian defence is by providing them with the weapons and assistance that they need most to defeat Russian aggression, in particular, anti-armour and air defence."

    "We assess that adding aircraft to the Ukrainian inventory is not likely to significantly change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force. Therefore, we believe that the gain from transferring those MiG-29s is low," he added.

