Tuesday, March 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv
Live now

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv

Russian forces continue to launch hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks, dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Ukraine -- including in Chernihiv, a city north of the capital, Kyiv, officials have said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2022 8:02 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

A Ukrainian serviceman has "Mommy" written on his weapon strap as he stands guard at a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its 13th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged areas. On Monday, Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine, but President Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.” Two previous cease-fire attempts failed and Russian forces continue to pummel cities with rockets. Zelenskyy has called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil, ahead of a third round of talks between the two countries and urged his people to keep resisting. More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, while more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have volunteered to fight in Ukraine’s new international legion.

Latest World News

Live updates : Russia Ukraine War

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 08, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ampol says not buying crude oil from Russia

    Australian oil refiner Ampol has said it has not been buying crude oil from Russian companies since the start of a special operation in Ukraine.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics

    The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has deepened as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

    A third round of talks between the two sides ended Monday with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia's chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.

    But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukrainian foreign minister to meet Russian counterpart on Thursday

    Amid the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed his plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on March 10.

    Kuleba said if Lavrov is ready for a serious substantive conversation, then he is ready as well. Kuleba also said that he would talk to anyone so that peace could be established between the two countries, according to American broadcaster CNN.

    This statement comes amid the failure of the third round of peace talks between the two countries held in Belarus on Monday.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Leaders hold video call over Russia Ukraine news

    POTUS held a secure video call today with President Macron, Chancellor Scholz, and Prime Minister Johnson. The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

    They also underscored their commitment to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. In addition, they discussed their respective recent engagements with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Two more Russian planes shot down

    Two more Russian planes shot down 

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    International freelance exchange Upwork suspends work in Russia and Belarus

    The international freelance exchange Upwork suspends its work in Russia and Belarus

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Boeing halts purchase of titanium from Russia

    Boeing halts purchase of titanium from Russia

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Japan bans export of oil refining equipment to Russia

    Japan bans export of oil refining equipment to Russia

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UN relief chief outlines immediate humanitarian priorities for Ukraine

    Underlining the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Monday emphasised on allowing civilians to safely leave areas under fire in Ukraine, and delivery of much-needed aid to these locations.

    UN relief chief Martin Griffiths briefed ambassadors on how the UN and partners are responding to rising needs since Russia began its "military operation" 11 days ago.

    "People are watching as this unnecessary conflict engulfs cities and civilians. As well as what's happening in Ukraine, they have an extra sense of dread over the impact this will have on the wider world. I include myself in this category," he said.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    World Bank approves USD 723 million support for Ukraine

    The World Bank on Monday approved a USD 723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing government budget support amid the all-out conflict with Russia.

    The international lender approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine - or FREE Ukraine - for USD 489 million, the bank said in a statement.

    "The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for USD 350 million and guarantees in the amount of USD 139 million and is also mobilizing grant financing of USD 134 million and parallel financing of USD 100 million, resulting in total mobilized support of USD 723 million," it added.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia mined medical supply roads, says Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.”

    “They even mined the roads that were the agreed routes for taking food and medicine to the people, to the children, of Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said in what has become a daily video address close to midnight.

    On Monday night he spoke from behind the ornate desk in his official office, visual proof that he remains in Kyiv.

  • Mar 08, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

    Proposed US aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, as congressional bargainers worked toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19.

    The remarks on Monday by Schumer, D-N.Y., underscored the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders and assisting that country and others cope with refugees and other economic and humanitarian problems caused by the brutal attack.

    “The clearest signal Congress can send to Vladimir Putin this week is passing a bipartisan aid package,” said Schumer, referring to the Russian president, “leaving no doubt that the democratic nations of the world stand with Ukraine and against Putin's deeply immoral and bloody war.”

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Two oil depots in Zhytomyr Oblast on fire after airstrikes

    The targeted oil depots are in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv. The fire has been extinguished.

    No casualties have been reported yet, The Kyiv Independent quotes State Emergency Service

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Hungary offers foreign students to continue studies in Hungary

    Hungarian Universities have offered to foreign students whose studies were disrupted by the Russian military operation in Ukraine to continue their studies in Hungary.

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    India has already sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine: TS Trimurti at UNSC meet

    India has already sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighboring countries. These include medicines, tents, water storage tanks, amongst other relief materials. We're in the process of identifying other requirements & sending them: TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting

    More than 80 evacuation flights have been crisscrossing the skies to bring Indians home. We're appreciative of the assistance rendered by authorities of Ukraine and its neighboring countries in facilitating their return: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting

    We've managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. We've also assisted nationals from other countries, in their return to their respective countries. We'll remain open to doing so in the coming days: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN at UNSC

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks end with no significant results

    Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on Monday failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks held in Belarus. Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said that there was some small progress in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

    Podolyak, who is also an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said intensive consultations continued on the main political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees.

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    What Russia said at UNSC

    From the area of special military operation, more than 1,68,000 people have safely evacuated to Russia & in the last 24 hours, 5,550 people have crossed the border. We're also establishing temporary accommodation points for the civilians arriving from Ukraine: Russia at UNSC meeting

    The issues of the evacuation of the population from other regions, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance, are being politicized. In particular, the requests of the Ukrainian side voiced to us less than 3 hours before the opening of humanitarian corridors: Russia at UNSC

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine kills Russian Major General near Kharkiv

    Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv, reports The Kyiv Independent quoting Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    IBM suspends all business in Russia

    IBM suspends all business in Russia

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Special flight carrying Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

  • Mar 08, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US says no decision made about ban on importing oil from Russia

    Amid concerns about rising energy prices over the Russia-Ukraine situation, the United States has said no decision has been made by the Biden administration about a ban on importing oil from Russia.

    "No decision has been made at this point by the president about a ban on importing oil from Russia, and those discussions are ongoing internally and also with our counterparts and partners in Europe and around the world," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News