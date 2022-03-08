Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its 13th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged areas. On Monday, Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine, but President Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.” Two previous cease-fire attempts failed and Russian forces continue to pummel cities with rockets. Zelenskyy has called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil, ahead of a third round of talks between the two countries and urged his people to keep resisting. More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, while more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have volunteered to fight in Ukraine’s new international legion.