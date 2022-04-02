Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: More than 3,700 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol, says Zelensky

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine entered its day 38 on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that 3,700 people have been rescued from Mariupol, a city heavily bombarded by Russian shelling and attacks. The U.S. Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, and he warned residents to beware of more Russian shelling and of land mines. “They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation late Friday. A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics. Regional leader Maksim Marchenko said the missiles were fired from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has held since seizing it from Ukraine in 2014.

Latest World News