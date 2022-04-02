Saturday, April 02, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: More than 3,700 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol, says Zelensky

The U.S. Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kyiv Updated on: April 02, 2022 6:56 IST
Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine entered its day 38 on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that 3,700 people have been rescued from Mariupol, a city heavily bombarded by Russian shelling and attacks. The U.S. Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, and he warned residents to beware of more Russian shelling and of land mines. “They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation late Friday. A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics. Regional leader Maksim Marchenko said the missiles were fired from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has held since seizing it from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Apr 02, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    US cancels testing Minuteman III in a bid to lower nuclear tensions with Russia

    US military has canceled a test of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in a bid to lower nuclear tensions with Russia. It had initially aimed only to delay the test, reported Reuters.

  • Apr 02, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Three missile strikes reported in Odesa Oblast

    Governor of Odesa Oblast Maksym Marchenko reported earlier on April 1 that Russian missiles hit residential areas in the region and caused casualties. According to Marchenko, the missiles were allegedly fired from Russian-annexed Crimea.

     

  • Apr 02, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ukraine's Zelensky says more than 3,700 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol

    Ukrainian President Zelensky said that more than 3,700 people have been rescued from the city of Mariupol, reported AFP. He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed. Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops in eastern Ukraine.

