Friday, April 08, 2022
     
  Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Russia vows retaliation against latest US sanctions
Moscow said that Washington's actions have become a routine practice, and the recent decision to impose a fresh package of sanctions against Russian officials and the country's financial sector show that the United States had clearly ran out of restrictive measures. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 08, 2022 6:24 IST
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to heavily damaged residential buildings in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow would retaliate against Washington's latest package of sanctions, adding that the response would not necessarily be symmetrical. "We will announce retaliatory measures in the near future... the blame for the destruction of Russian-US relations lies entirely with Washington," it said in a statement, citing Alexander Darchiev, who heads the ministry's North American affairs department. Darchiev added that Washington's actions have become a routine practice, and the recent decision to impose a fresh package of sanctions against Russian officials and the country's financial sector show that the United States had clearly ran out of restrictive measures. "Not a single aggressive attack against Russia will go unanswered," he said, adding that this would only unite the Russian people, and end in "a humiliating defeat" for the enemy.

 

  • Apr 08, 2022 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Russia is weakened militarily, has become a geopolitical pariah: US Def Sec Austin

    More than a month after its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military is now a weakened one and has become a pariah from a geopolitical standpoint, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. “Ukraine maintains its sovereignty and its ability to protect its country, defend itself. It maintains its government.
    Russia is weakened militarily. And Russia, from a geopolitical standpoint, is a pariah. Countries will not volunteer to align themselves with Russia,” Austin told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing.

     

