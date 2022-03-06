Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 'Don’t fuel flames in Ukraine', China tells US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror. By Saturday night Russian forces had intensified their shelling of Mariupol, while dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2022 8:10 IST
In war-torn areas of Ukraine, residents fled on footpaths and grief-stricken parents mourned dead children as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities. A promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed Saturday amid scenes of terror in the besieged town, where a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge destroyed by a Russian airstrike. Eleventh day into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the UN-affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva. The death toll of the conflict was difficult to measure but likely had surpassed 1,000. The city of Chernihiv, located north of Kyiv and with a population of 290,000, has come under heavy fire from Russian forces. Officials said 17 people in the region were killed in the shelling.

Live updates : Russia Ukraine news

  • Mar 06, 2022 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Next talks with Russia on Monday

    The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday.

    Arakhamia is head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks.

    Monday's will be the third round of talks as the two sides try to negotiate a cease-fire and safe passage corridors for civilians.

  • Mar 06, 2022 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Russia headed toward 3rd nuke plant, says Zelenskyy

    Russian forces have now seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third, Ukraine's president said during a call with US senators Saturday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the third plant currently under threat is the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Russians were trying to keep encircled Saturday.

  • Mar 06, 2022 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: UN committed to scaled-up humanitarian efforts

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations is committed to scaling up its humanitarian operations to help both those who have stayed in Ukraine and the millions who have fled. Guterres relayed the promise to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call on Saturday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: IAF flight from Ukraine arrives in India

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Don’t fuel flames in Ukraine, China tells US

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.

    Blinken says the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

    The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Poland may provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft

    Poland may provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft and receive F-16 fighters in exchange from the US, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the US administration

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Russia

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will suspend flights to Russia from March 6

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Epic Games suspending all commercial relations with Russia

    One of the world's most popular gaming platforms Epic Games stated that they are suspending all commercial relations with Russia, but do not plan to block access to the games

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Special flight carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine arrives in Delhi

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Zelensky discusses security, financial support with Biden

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed issues concerning security and financial support for Ukraine. This is the second phone call between the two leaders this week.

     

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: First shipment of UNICEF humanitarian aid arrives in Ukraine

    The first batch of UNICEF humanitarian supplies has arrived today in Lviv, western Ukraine, from UNICEF's Global Supply and Logistics Hub in Copenhagen. It is part of a six-truck convoy containing an estimated 62 tonnes of supplies on its way to the war-ravaged country.

    In a press statement, the UNICEF said that the supplies include personal protective equipment to protect health workers from COVID-19 as they respond to the critical health needs of children and families, as well as desperately needed medical supplies, including medicine, first aid kits, midwifery kits and surgical equipment, and early childhood and recreational kits.

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Ask Russia to stop ongoing conflict, says Ukraine FM

    Demanding fresh rounds of sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday called on governments of several countries including India to appeal to Russia to stop the ongoing conflict. During a televised address, Kuleba accused Russia of violating the ceasefire agreements and urged it to stop shooting to allow civilians, including foreign students, to evacuate.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister claimed that Russia's trying to "win the sympathy" of countries that have foreign nationals in Ukraine. He said that if Russia stops "manipulating" the issue of foreign students, they will all be safely evacuated. 

    "I call on the governments of India, China, and Nigeria, to appeal to Russia to stop the fire and allow civilians to leave," he said.

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Puma suspends operations at all stores in Russia

    Puma decides to suspend operations at all its stores in Russia; had already stopped deliveries to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets Blinken

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Polish border and discussed anti-Russia sanctions and the strengthening of Kyiv's defense capabilities.

    The Ukrainian foreign minister said the talks were "productive" and the two sides affirmed the "effectiveness" of the sanctions already imposed against Russia.

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Russia blockades Mariupol, denies humanitarian corridor

    Mariupol Mayor says Russia blockades city, denies humanitarian corridor. According to Mayor Vadym Boychenko, the city has been left without water and electricity, while 400,000 city residents are held hostage by the Russians

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

    Credit card and Payment giants Mastercard and Visa announced that they were suspending operations in Russia and that their cards issued by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country.

    "Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days. Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation," Visa said in a Saturday statement.

  • Mar 06, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Another evacuation flight reaches Delhi

    A special flight carrying 154 Indian nationals stranded in crisis-torn Ukraine reached Delhi on Sunday. The special flight had departed from the city of Kosice in Slovakia on Saturday under Operation Ganga. Union Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba received the passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

