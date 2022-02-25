Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: 137 civilians, soldiers killed; US, UK, Canada sansactions Russia
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: 137 civilians, soldiers killed; US, UK, Canada sansactions Russia
Russia-Ukraine War: The invasion began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault. U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences. UK, Canada, EU, also announced sanctions,
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Over hundreds of civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Military forces battling Russians on multiple fronts suffered dozens of casualties. U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences. UK, Canada, EU, also announced sanctions, Both sides claimed to have destroyed some of the other’s aircraft and military hardware, though little of that could be confirmed. Hours after the invasion began, Russian forces seized control of the now-unused Chernobyl plant and its surrounding exclusion zone after a fierce battle.
Invasion of Ukraine by Russia blatant violation of international law, says Congressman Ro Khanna
The invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a blatant violation of international law, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said, terming it a "dark moment" in history. He also called for welcoming Ukrainian asylum seekers into the US. "President Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. He is responsible for the death and destruction that will continue so long as he continues this assault on global peace and security," Khanna said. "My heart is with the people of Ukraine who did not want this violence and have done nothing to deserve it. Many innocent civilians are suffering because of Putin's illegal actions," he added. The Congressman, who recently returned from the Munich Security Conference, said at the conference, the US and its allies reaffirmed their "commitment to defend Ukraine's sovereignty".
137 civilians, soldiers killed: Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded. Zelenskyy says that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words: "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven." The president said all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday. Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.
US President Joe Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis:
President of Russia Vladimir Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences. Sanctions on 4 more Russian banks, including VTB: US President Joe Biden
I have no plans to talk to Russian President Putin. He wants to reestablish the former Soviet Union, I think his ambition our completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived: US President Joe Biden
US says to deploy 7,000 more troops to Germany
Cutting Russia from SWIFT banking system 'always an option
Biden says Western sanctions target four more Russian banks, elite.
No US troops to Ukraine but will 'defend every inch of NATO territory:' Biden
Ukraine has lost control of a key military airport located less than 20 miles from the center of Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s deputy interior minister.
Ukraine President speaks to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in ‘largest package’ of Russian sanctions
Biden says G7 agreed on 'devastating packages of sanctions' against Russia
Russian forces capture Chernobyl power plant
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement on Ukraine in Parliament:
Russian banks would be excluded from London's financial system as part of further sanctions
Russian President Putin will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands
South Ukraine region says 13 civilians, 9 troops killed
G7 nations 'ready to act' on potential disruption to energy supplies- statement, reports AFP
Our national task is to make sure this curtain does not fall across our land: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
What we've heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting & the rumble of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain, which has come down & is closing Russia off from civilized world: President of Ukraine
Red Cross chief says fears 'massive casualty numbers' in Ukraine
Putin says 'no other way' to defend Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'no other way' to defend Russia other than invading Ukraine.
Iron curtain has come down & is closing Russia off from civilized world: President of Ukraine
Red Cross chief says fears 'massive casualty numbers' in Ukraine
Putin hosts business summit to discuss sanctions Amid Ukrainian crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts business summit to discuss sanctions in Moscow.
Heard sound of multiple explosions while exiting Kyiv airport: Indian student in Ukraine
India-bound Ronak Sherasiya, an MBBS student in Ukraine, was meant to take a morning flight out of Kyiv on Thursday, but instead he is on his way back to his university in a bus, the sound of "multiple explosions" that he said he heard while exiting the airport, still echoing in his head. The 18-year-old native of Gujarat, a first year student at the Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in Chernivtsi, a beautiful town in western Ukraine, about 500 km from capital Kyiv, said, "I had no idea that in a matter of few hours, the situation in Ukraine will take such a drastic turn".
Biden to speak on Russian attack on Ukraine: White House
US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Russian military actions in Ukraine on Thursday, the White House announced. Biden’s first public comment on the Russian attack is scheduled to be delivered from the East Room of the White House at 11 pm IST (12:30 pm EST), according to the White House. The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them – US, UK and France -- are permanent members of the UN Security Council. According to a White House official, Biden and G-7 leaders were discussing their joint response to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: India Inc frets over spiking crude, input costs
Industry leaders on Thursday said the Russia-Ukraine conflict may lead to a spurt in crude oil and commodity prices, which will raise their input costs and further stoke inflationary pressures. Biscuits and confectionery maker Parle Products said the geopolitical situation is going to have a huge effect on crude oil prices and impact several industries as trade costs are bound to rise.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Russia captures airfield near Kyiv
MEA on Ukraine crisis
At the CCS meeting, PM Modi has stated that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine, says Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla
"A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there"
The Prime Minister is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly.
One important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine
Ministry of External Affairs briefs the media on Ukraine crisis
Ukraine capital Kyiv declares curfew-mayor, reports new agency AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant
The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.
The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.
Zelenskyy said on Twitter that “our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.” He added that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”
Wall Street joins global swoon after Russia attacks Ukraine
Stocks tumbled worldwide Thursday after Russia's attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already hurting people and businesses around the world.
The S&P 500 sank 2% to continue its dismal start of the year. It's now down almost 14% from the record high it set in early January. European markets sank even more, with the German DAX down 5%.
Bond yields fell as investors sought safety and the price of oil soared above $100 a barrel. The conflict could send prices spiralling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores everywhere.
Russia’s Defense Ministry says the Russian military has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that Ukrainian servicemen be treated “with respect” and those who lay down their weapons offered safe corridors.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the loss of a Su-25 attack jet due to “pilor error.”
US President Joe Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis
Ukraine’s military chief says Ukrainian troops are fighting the Russian army in in the north and the south
Ukraine’s military chief says Ukrainian troops are fighting the Russian army in in the north and the south. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said a battle was raging Thursday near the Hostomel air base 7 kilometers (less than 5 miles) northwest of the capital, Kyiv.
He said that in the south, fighting was going on near Henichesk, Skadovsk and Chaplynka.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's statement:
Reports of heavy fighting in Chernobyl: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Austria (2014-2021)
Slovakia has about 1,500 troops guarding Ukraine's border
Snake Island was attacked from Russian ships, claim Ukraine media
This hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Our mission is clear – diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight: Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight: Sources
I advise all Indian citizens to stay wherever they are in their normal area of habitation: Ambassador of India to Ukraine
The embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety of all the Indians...If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy. As airspace has been blocked, roads choked and trains services disrupted I advise all Indian citizens to stay wherever they are in their normal area of habitation, and those in transit should go back to normal areas: Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India to Ukraine. Working out modalities on how we can evacuate Indian citizens from the country through neighboring nations along the western border of Ukraine. Times are uncertain& it's important to be calm. We'll continue to operate here till every Indian is back: Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India to Ukraine
Residents in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv take photos and inspect the damage
Residents in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv take photos and inspect the damage caused by a missile which landed in the middle of their neighbourhood
US President Joe Biden meets with G7 allies to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia
US President Joe Biden is meeting with G7 allies to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life"
Ukrainian Border Guard Committee releases CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing a border checkpoint in Crimea
The Ukrainian Border Guard Committee releases CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing a border checkpoint in Crimea. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing residents to flee for their lives.
Fights are going on all line of collision, near Pishchevik
Fights are going on all line of collision, near Pishchevik. 16 tanks of the Russian Federation attack the Ukrainian positions
If Ukraine expects us to speak to Russians, then atleast we should try: Tharoor
If the Chinese march into our country we would want other countries to stand up for us. If Ukraine expects us to speak to Russians, then atleast we should try and be counted on the right side of the issue: Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor
A total of 203 enemy shellings in Ukraine recorded
A total of 203 enemy shellings and 7 illegal border crossings have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the day.
Indian students in Ukraine turn up outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv
A large no. of Indian students in Ukraine turned up outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv today morning. Not all could be accommodated in Embassy premises. The Embassy organised safe premises nearby, students moved there. No Indian is currently stranded outside the Embassy: Sources
UEFA to hold 'extraordinary meeting' on Friday over Russian invasion of Ukraine
UEFA are to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to "evaluate the situation" concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the former set to host the Champions League final in Saint Petersburg in May
EU chief Charles Michel has urged Belarus to "not take part" in Russia's military assault
EU chief Charles Michel has urged Belarus to "not take part" in Russia's military assault on Ukraine, ahead of an emergency European Union summit to decide new sanctions on Moscow over its invasion
Map of Ukraine locating cities where explosions and strikes occurred and regions where Russian forces entered
Map of Ukraine locating cities where explosions and strikes occurred and regions where Russian forces entered.
French President Emmanuel Macron warns Russia of an uncompromising response
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Russia of an uncompromising response to its attack on Ukraine, which he described as a turning point in European history
Civilians hide in the subway in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Civilians hide in the subway in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Italy PM Draghi demands Russia 'withdraw unconditionally' from Ukraine
Italy PM Draghi demands Russia 'withdraw unconditionally' from Ukraine
Russia attack on Ukraine 'turning point' in European history: Macron
France's Macron says Russia attack on Ukraine 'turning point' in European history
Plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down in Kyiv region, 10 killed
A plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down in Kyiv region, 10 people were killed and 10 wounded in Odesa region
UK PM Johnson calls Putin a 'dictator', Ukraine invasion a 'hideous and barbaric venture'
Russia's parliament speaker claims that the "sole purpose" of the country's invasion of Ukraine "is to secure peace"
Russia's parliament speaker claims that the "sole purpose" of the country's invasion of Ukraine "is to secure peace," saying "Russia has never been an enemy."
Passengers traveling from Ukraine can travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement
Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement: Embassy of India in Doha, Qatar
Air Force is geared up for any requirements for evacuation, say IAF officials
Air Force is geared up for any requirements for evacuation, say IAF officials
We must collectively seize our dependence on Russian oil & gas: UK PM Boris Johnson
Today, with our allies, we will agree on a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. We must also collectively seize our dependence on Russian oil & gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on western politics, says UK PM Boris Johnson. Johnson says Western allies readying 'massive' package of sanctions against Russia, tells people of Ukraine: "We cannot and will not just look away."
China tells Russian foreign minister it understands Moscow's 'reasonable concerns on security issues' over Ukraine
Russian forces break into north of Kyiv region: Ukraine border guards
Russia's Putin welcomes Pakistan's Khan for talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for talks during his official visit to Moscow. Khan was ending his two-day visit to Moscow hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.
Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan's visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan's energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years. Khan was to have met with Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it.
Khan’s decision to still go ahead with the visit despite growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts. In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia, which has traditional ties with Islamabad’s long-time foe and neighbour India. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan.
France's Macron to address the nation over Russia attack on Ukraine: Presidency
Eighteen killed in attack near Odessa
Activated NATO's defence plans, says Secretary General
Today, we activated NATO's defence plans that give our military commanders more authority to deploy forces when needed. No NATO troops inside Ukraine. We are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of all the alliance on NATO territory: NATO Secretary-General
'Those hearing air sirens should find nearby bomb shelters'
Those hearing air sirens/bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters: Indian embassy in Ukraine in advisory. Movement difficult because Ukraine under martial law: Indian embassy in Ukraine.
Moldova closes airspace
Turkey says Russia's attack unacceptable
Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sees Russia's attack on it as unacceptable, the presidency said today in a statement after President Tayyip Erdogan chaired a security summit over Moscow's offensive: Reuters
'NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine'
NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine. NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine. NATO allies in close coordination with EU & other partners all over the world are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia: NATO Secy-Gen
Freedom will always prevail over oppression: NATO
Full-scale attack from multiple directions: Ukraine
Three civilians killed in Donetsk
Three civilians were killed in the shelling in Donetsk region. Russia taday morning launched a full-scale attack in Ukraine.
Turkey asks Russia to halt actions in Ukraine
Turkey has called on Russia to halt what it describes as unfair and unlawful actions in Ukraine. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday said the Russian attacks were unacceptable and that Turkey rejects them. "This attack, beyond destroying the Minsk agreements, is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and of the world," the ministry statement said, referring to deals that aimed to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.
Lithuania declares state of emergency
NATO member Lithuania, which has borders with Russian ally Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, has declared a state of emergency effective early Thursday afternoon due to the situation in Ukraine. The decree signed Thursday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda steps up border protection. It gives authorities, among other things, the right to check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage in the border area. Lithuania also borders fellow NATO and European Union members Poland and Latvia.
Sitharaman to meet PM to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country. When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minster on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, "definitely". She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries. The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points in line with global meltdown amid invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Immediately end military action: NATO tells Russia
NATO urges Russia to immediately end military action in Ukraine and withdraw forces and choose diplomacy.
Ukraine claims 7th Russian plane shot down
Ukraine Army has claimed that a Russian plane was shot down over Luhansk Region. The Ukraine Army claimed that this is the seventh Russian plane that has been shot down.
UK summons Russian envoy
Russians not welcome: Belgium immigration official
Belgium immigration official says "Russians are not welcome here," calls on EU states to stop issuing visas.
Smoke rises from Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit
Feb 24, 20224:43 PM (IST)Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
NATO will hold a virtual summit on Ukraine on Feb 25, Bloomberg reports.
EU will adopt new sanctions: Germany
Two Russian civilian cargo ships hit by missile
Indian ambassador to Ukraine urges civilians to stay calm
Indian ambassador to Ukraine says air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. "I would request everyone to stay calm and face situation with fortitude," he said.
S Jaishankar receives call from EU Representative
Union Minister speaks to Malayali students in Ukraine
I spoke to Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have told us that they're getting food, water & power. Students & parents should not panic. Our govt has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq: MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan
Maha CM expresses concern over safety of Indians
In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CM has expressed concern over safety of people who've gone from Maharashtra for industry, education and business, and has instructed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre and keep in touch with them: Maharashtra CM's Secretariat
Situation very uncertain, says Indian envoy
Situation is highly tense and very uncertain; it is causing a lot of anxiety: Indian envoy in Ukraine.
China blames for Russia-Ukraine war
China FM spokesperson accuses the US of ‘inciting war’ in Ukraine. Hua Chunying has said the Russia-Ukraine situation reflects a 'complex historical background,' after Moscow implemented a 'military operation' in Donbass.
Indian Embassy remains open and operate in Kyiv
Control room has been set up in Haryana
Nepal urges all sides to exercise restraint not to escalate tension
NATO envoys agree to beef up air, land and sea forces
NATO envoys agree to beef up air, land and sea forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, reports AP.
PM Modi convenes emergency meet over Ukraine crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation arising out of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sources told India TV that the meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other top government officials.
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Just what a vulnerable world economy didn't need a conflict that accelerates inflation, rattles markets and portends trouble for everyone from European consumers to indebted Chinese developers and families in Africa that face soaring food prices. Russia's attack on Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions from the West may not portend another global recession. The two countries together account for less than 2% of the world's gross domestic product. And many regional economies remain in solid shape, having rebounded swiftly from the pandemic recession. Yet the conflict threatens to inflict severe economic damage on some countries and industries ù damage that could mean hardships for millions of people. Russia is the world's third-biggest producer of petroleum and is a major exporter of natural gas. Ukraine's farms feed millions around the world. And financial markets are in a precarious spot as central banks prepare to reverse years of easy-money policies and raise interest rates to fight a resurgence of inflation. Those higher rates will likely slow spending and raise the risk of another downturn.
Message from Ambassador of India to Ukraine
Russian flag hoisted in Sumy city
Russian forces have entered the Sumy city in Ukraine and hoisted the national flag of their country. Sumy is a city in north-eastern party of the country.
Boris Johnson to address nation, Parliament
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a televised statement about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning and address parliament in the afternoon.
50 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
Ukraine has claimed that 50 Russian soldiers were killed as they invaded the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged global leaders to provide defence assistance and help protect its airspace from Russia.
Ukrainians took to metro stations in Kyiv
Frightened Ukrainians took to metro stations in the capital Kyiv on Thursday as air raid sirens rang out across the country's main cities following Russia's launch of its feared military attack
National Guard servicemen destroy four Russian tanks
National Guard servicemen destroy four Russian tanks on a bypass road near Kharkiv The enemy suffers losses. The Ukrainian military is defending in all directions!: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Russia attacked like Nazi Germany, says Ukrainian President
We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in WW-II years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but is defending itself & Ukraine won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.
More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed
An adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country. leksii Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that several dozen people have been wounded. He didn't specify whether the casualties included civilians. Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian authorities will hand weapons to all those willing to defend the country. "The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian," he said, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry's assembly facilities.
At least 10 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said at least ten students of the state are stranded in Ukraine, and the government is working with the Indian Embassy there and Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back home safely. He said that he will also be speaking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard. "At the time when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, about hundred Indian students were on their way to the airport in two buses and got stranded, as the flights could not land. More than 10 are from Karnataka, we are gathering information about them," Bommai said.
China calls for restraint by all parties, prevent situation getting out of control
China, a close ally of Russia, on Thursday reacted guardedly to President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control. In a televised address, Putin said Russia's move to launch a military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from the neighbouring country. He also warned other countries that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see "consequences they have never seen".
Gujarat students stranded in Ukraine appeal for evacuation
Several students from Gujarat who are studying in Ukraine have made a desperate appeal that they be evacuated, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the east European country on Thursday. While the Gujarat government has not specified the exact number of students from the state still stuck in Ukraine, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani gave an assurance on Thursday that the Centre as well as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine were doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of the students. "All Indian citizens, including these students, were already given emergency contact numbers. The students must remain in touch with the Embassy in Ukraine," Vaghani, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters. Recently, several stranded Indians, including Gujarati students, were brought back in a flight, he said. "But, some Gujaratis could not board the flight at that time. Now, the situation is worsening there," the minister noted. "I want to assure the students that their safety is the priority of the Indian government. Our government had evacuated stranded Indians in the past and we will do it this time too," he said. The parents of four such students contacted Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt and sought her help.
Punjab CM urges Modi to intervene for safe return of Indians from Ukraine
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for the rescue and safe return of Indians, including Punjabis, stuck in Ukraine. As Russia carries out a military operation in Ukraine, the Indian embassy has asked Indians in that country to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are. "Deeply concerned over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. I urge Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji to intervene for the rescue and safe return of Indians in general and Punjabis in particular, stuck in war-hit Ukraine," Channi tweeted.
NATO in emergency session as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organisation prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighbouring both countries. Preparations are also underway for a NATO summit. "This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in statement. The allies are meeting, he said, "to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions." While some member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, NATO as an organisation is not, and it will not launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner but has no prospect of joining.
US 'certainly aware' of PM Khan's Moscow visit, says position on Russia communicated to Pakistan
Ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to Moscow, the US has communicated its position to Islamabad on Russia's "renewed invasion" of Ukraine, according to a senior state department official who emphasising that it was the "responsibility" of every country to voice objection to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions. US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said this while responding to a question during a briefing on Wednesday about how Washington saw Prime Minister Khan's visit to Moscow amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which has since escalated to an armed conflict. "Well, we're certainly aware of the trip," Price said. "We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," Price said.
Ukrainian president urges world leaders to provide defence assistance
Ukrainian president urges world leaders to provide defence assistance, help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia, reports AP.
Russia suspends flights at domestic airports near Ukraine border
Russia has suspended domestic flights to and from a number of airports near its border with Ukraine until the early hours of March 2, its federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said in a statement on Thursday. Flights at airports in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Belgorod, Voronezh and Stavropol, among others, are temporarily suspended, the agency said.
Russian military vehicles cross into Ukraine
Security camera footage shows a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences you have never seen.
Ukriane's President asks people to stay alert
Ukriane's President Volodymyr Zelensky said serious Work on Defense Underway - Everyone Needs to Help. The Ukrainian president has asked for citizens to stay updated, and remain alert. He added that banks are still functioning.
Ukraine severes diplomatic ties with Russia
Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with Russia, says President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine appeals 'powerful world leader' Modi for help
Ukraine has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help as Russia has launched a full-scale invasion. Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, described Indian PM Narendra Modi as one of the most powerful and most respected leaders in the world to say "India should fully assume its global role". READ FULL STORY
Lithuania declares state of emergency
Lithuania declares state of emergency after Russian forces invade Ukraine, Reuters quotes Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
No desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the current events have nothing to do with a desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine & Ukrainian people. They are connected with defending Russia from those who have taken Ukraine hostage & are trying to use it against our country. People living in territories which are part of today’s Ukraine were not asked how they want to build their lives when the USSR was created or after WW2. People living in today’s Ukraine, anyone who want to do this, must be able to enjoy this right to make a free choice.
Sukhbir Badal appeals to Jaishankar to intervene
Ukraine says it has killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'
Ukraine says it has killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'. The announcement came hours after Russia's ground forces crossed into Ukraine from several directions.
Moscow stock exchange down by 45%
Moscow stock exchange continues to plummet, down more than 45%
Belarus Army not taking part in Ukraine invasion
Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, state media reported. "Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation," Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said. Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of troops in Belarus.
Ukraine orders forces to 'inflict maximum losses against the aggressor'
The head of Ukraine’s armed forces has received orders from President Vladimir Zelensky to “inflict maximum losses against the aggressor”.
Kerala CM writes to EAM S Jaishankar to intervene
Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indians
Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals.
We'll weaken Russia's economic base & capacity to modernise: EU
We will present a package of massive & targeted sanctions to European leaders for their approval. With this, we'll target strategic sectors of Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies & markets. We'll weaken Russia's economic base & its capacity to modernise. In addition, we'll freeze Russian assets in EU & stop access of Russian banks to European financial market. Like with the first package of sanctions,we're closely aligned with partners & allies. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and on their ability to finance the war: European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen
Anyone able to hold weapon can join forces: Ukraine
Anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces: Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, reports Reuters
EU assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions
EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered, reports AP.
Additional Russian speaking officials sent to Indian embassy in Ukraine
Additional Russian speaking officials sent to the Indian embassy in Ukraine & are being deployed in countries neighbouring it: Official sources.
Video shows panic stricken Kharkiv civilians queue up outside mart, ATMs | EXCLUSIVE
Chaos was also witnessed on the streets of Kharkiv in Ukraine. In an exclusive video shared to India TV Digital, locals and foreign nations in Ukraine's Kharkiv could be seen standing in long queues outside a mart. According to the details, people are now stocking up food items and other necessities, as Russia continues to carry out military operations in the country. FULL STORY
NATO ambassadors to meet to discuss Ukraine
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members. The meeting Thursday morning will address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia's unprovoked attack. Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia's invasion. "Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression," Stoltenberg said. He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will do all it takes to protect and defend NATO members. He called the invasion a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately.
MEA control room in Delhi to be operational 24x7
MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine, amid Russia Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine President speaks to French counterpart
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for European "unity" in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron after his country came under Russian attack, Macron's office said. Zelensky also called for "many interventions" to aid Ukraine, while Macron assured Ukraine of France's "support and solidarity," it said.
Poland calls for emergency NATO consultations
Poland on Thursday asked NATO to activate Article 4, which calls for emergency consultations if a member is threatened, after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Poland's ambassador in Brussels, where NATO is based, "submitted a request to the NATO secretary general, together with a group of allies," Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said. Ukraine is not a NATO member, but the alliance has repeatedly condemned Russia's aggressions against its neighbour.
Russia claims Ukrainian troops laying down weapons
Russia claims Ukrainian troops laying down weapons. The country also denied warplane downed over Ukraine
Japan, Spain, France, Italy condemn Russian move
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's military actions in Ukraine and said his country will respond in a speedy fashion in concert with the United States and other allies. "This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the US and other Western nations," he said at his official residence in Tokyo. Spain, France, Australia and Italy were among others condemning the attack. Germany and Turkey also warned their citizens in Ukraine to stay in a safe place. (AP)
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions against Russia
The European Union says it is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday, as the Russian military attacked Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.” “We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,” she said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the “strongest, the harshest package” ever considered.
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Kharkiv
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Ukraine border guards report the first death and say Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions.
Those travelling to Kyiv return to respective cities: Indian embassy
Those travelling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians.
Indian Embassy in Ukraine is functional
Indian Embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully, say sources. Notably, high-level meetings are underway at the MEA. Contingency plans are being put into operation. Given airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated.
High-level meetings underway at MEA
High-level meetings are ongoing at MEA. Contingency plans are being put into operation. Given airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated: Sources
Moscow stock market plunges nearly 29%
Moscow stock market plunges nearly 29%. Russian attacks have now been reported in all parts of Ukraine
Biden speaks to Ukrainian President
US President Joe Biden speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion in the neighbouring country. "Ukraine Pres Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight & we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on steps we're taking to rally int'l condemnation, incl tonight at the UNSC. He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said.
Present situation highly uncertain: India
Present situation highly uncertain, please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians.
US embassy announces security alert for US nationals in Ukraine
US embassy announces security alert for US nationals in Ukraine following Russian President Putin declaring 'military operation' there. "US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take necessary action."
'Tanks and several trucks of Russian Federation destroyed'
Defence of Ukraine tweeted: According to the OOS command, today, February 24, 22, 2 tanks and several trucks of the Russian Federation were destroyed in the area of the OS, in the area of Happiness. The combined forces give a worthy rebuff to the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Military units in their positions.
Ukrainian Armed Forces troops are leaving advanced positions throughout the contact line en masse, according to the LPR — TASS
Ukraine says at least 7 killed in Russian shelling
Ukraine says at least 7 killed, 9 wounded in Russian shelling: Reuters. Putin today morning said that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbas Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Ukrainian regime for eight years".
India should demand Russia to stop: Shashi Tharoor
With Russian troops launching an offensive against Ukraine, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said however much one appreciates Moscow's legitimate security concerns, resort to war is impossible to accept or justify, and India should demand that Russians "stop". Tharoor also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to Russia amid the developments and cited the example of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who in 1979 as the then foreign minister had cut short his visit to China when Beijing attacked Vietnam.
Invasion serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security: NATO
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members. The meeting Thursday morning will address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia's unprovoked attack. Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia's invasion. "Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression," Stoltenberg said. He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will "do all it takes to protect and defend" NATO members. He called the invasion a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan ends 2-day visit to Moscow
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow, hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine. Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan's visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan's energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years. Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it. Khan's decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts. In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia, which has traditional ties with Islamabad's long-time foe and neighbour India. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan.
Russian-backed separatists get control of two towns in Luhansk
Russian-backed separatists say they now control two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to news agency Reuters
Russian attack 'shakes foundation of international order': Japan
Russia's attack on Ukraine "shakes the foundation of the international order", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, strongly condemning the military incursion. "The latest Russian invasion shakes the foundation of the international order, which does not permit unilateral attempts to change the status quo," he told reporters after a meeting of the country's security council.
Italy condemns Russia's attack
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday lashed Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable," saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response. "The Italian Government condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination," Draghi said in a statement.
Defence of Ukraine issues statement
Today, on 24 of February, at 5.00 AM the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an intensive shelling of our units on east, delivered missile/bomb strikes on airfields in Boryspil, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk, Chornobaivka, as well as on military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time the aggressor started artillery shelling of the areas and settlements along the state border and administrative boundary with temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. National Defence Forces, using the right for self-defence according to the article 51 of the United Nations Charter are countering with dignity the enemy`s attempts to break through the state border. Situation is controlled. The Russian troops are suffering losses. In the Joined Forces Operation area 5 aircraft and 2 helicopters of Russian Aerospace Forces were shot, two tanks were damaged, several trucks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation were destroyed. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave orders to inflict the maximum losses to the aggressor. There are no losses among the defenders of Ukraine. We are on our land and we will not give it up! Together to the Victory!
India looking at ways to assist its nationals in Ukraine
India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially students, in Ukraine amid fears of a larger conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the eastern European country. Official sources said India is closely monitoring the "rapidly changing" situation in Ukraine and how to assist the Indians in that country. "We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students," said a source. It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days back is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis. READ FULL STORY
'Saddest moment in my tenure' as UN chief, says Guterres
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has termed Russian President Vladimir Putin announcement of a special military operation in Ukraine as the 'saddest moment in my tenure', while Security Council members blasted the Russian leader for the unprovoked and unjustified action and for delivering a message of war. "This is the saddest moment in my tenure as Secretary-General of the United Nations. I started this meeting of the Security Council addressing President Putin and telling him from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from an offensive against Ukraine, give peace a chance because too many people have died," Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters. READ FULL STORY
Russian military forces enter into Kharkiv
Russian military forces enter into Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.
World is with us, says Ukraine's President
I continue negotiations with the leaders. Received support from the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The world is with us: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
EU chiefs say invasion of Ukraine will impose massive & severe consequences on Russia
The top European Union chiefs said the invasion of Ukraine will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia and that more sanction will be in the offing. The 27-nation bloc already issued sanctions on Russia for its recognition of breakaway republics in Ukraine earlier this week, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will outline a further sanctions package. The 27 EU leaders will discuss them later Thursday at a summit meeting and they could be imposed soon after.
China urges its people in Ukraine to stay home
China is advising its people in Ukraine to stay home because of ongoing military actions and chaos but made no mention of Russian forces. The notice issued on its Kyiv embassy's social media account Thursday said: "Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest." It said a person walking on the streets could be a target of attack and traffic could be stopped at any time. It added that people should remain calm and contact local authorities if they come into danger.
Map of Russian attacks across Ukraine
Focus is safety & security of Indians: India
India says focus is on safety & security of Indians, particularly students: Official sources on Ukraine crisis. "We are closely monitoring rapidly changing situation."
Russia's attack on Ukraine 'dark day for Europe', says German Chancellor Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine calling it a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe. The chancellor said that the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything. He added that Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms. Scholz said in a written statement that ôour solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately". He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.
Missile hits Ivano-Frankivsk International Airport
Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from occupied Crimea
Ukraine says Russian forces seized control of 2 villages
Ukraine says enemy forces have seized control of 2 villages in country's east, according to BNO News
Advisory to Indians in Ukraine
Hundreds of Ukrainian service members killed
Hundreds of Ukrainian service members believed to have been killed in Russian attacks, Ukrainian official says, according to BNO News
Twitter blocks several researchers amid Russia-Ukraine war
As Russia began a military strike against Ukraine on Thursday, reports surfaced that Twitter blocked several accounts of researchers sharing footage and other information about Russian invasion. Several researchers sharing Russia-Ukraine information found their Twitter accounts unexpectedly suspended.
China urges all parties involved in Ukraine issue to exercise restraint
China, a close ally of Russia, has called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions. However, it is not clear whether Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, made the statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. "In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions," Zhang told the plenary meeting of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
Ukraine says Russian army attacked from Belarus
Ukraine's border guard agency says the Russian military has attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus. The agency said the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties. Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 km (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus. (AP)
Luhansk announces military operation to seize other areas it claims in eastern Ukraine
Luhansk announces military operation to seize other areas it claims in eastern Ukraine. Luhansk is a city in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia in the disputed Donbas region.
Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine
Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine, reports AP. President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.
Ukrainian air defenses neutralized: Russia
Russia's Defense Ministry says Ukrainian air defenses have been 'neutralized' - according to TASS
Ukraine claims 5 Russian jets, helicopter shot down
Ukraine's military says 5 enemy planes and a helicopter shot down in country's east, according to BNONews
Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Today, February 24, at 5.00 am, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began intense shelling of our units in the east, and also launched rocket and bomb attacks on airfields in Boryspil, Ozernoye, Kulbakin, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chornobayevka, as well as on military facilities. Of Ukraine. At the same time, the aggressor began artillery shelling of the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is repelling an air attack by the invader. The state defense forces are in full combat readiness, have taken and hold defensive positions. The situation is under control. Information about the landing of Russian troops in Odessa is not true. Let's win together!
UK and our allies will respond decisively: PM
Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more
With rare but fragile alignment, the US Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden's decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation.
'It's too late': Russian move roils UN meeting on Ukraine
"It's too late, my dear colleagues, to speak about de-escalation," Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the council. "I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war." In a spontaneous exchange not often seen in the council chamber, Kyslytsya challenged his Russian counterpart to say that his country wasn't at that very moment bombing and shelling Ukraine or moving troops into it. "You have a smartphone. You can call" officials in Moscow, Kyslytsya said. "I have already said all I know at this point," Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia responded.
Russian fighter jets hover on Ukranian sky
Russian fighter jets hover in Ukrainian sky, paratroopers descend. Air raid sirens sound off in centre of Kyiv
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: border guards. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, which the authorities in Kiev have described as a "full-scale invasion".
UN chief warns Russian actions could devastate
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Russia’s attack on Ukraine — as he appealed for President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops — was “the saddest moment” of his five-year tenure. The U.N. chief opened the emergency Security Council meeting late Wednesday by urgently appealing to Putin: “In the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.” But during the meeting, Putin announced that he was launching a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine. Guterres later urged the Russian president to withdraw his troops and added: “In the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation, but with an impact we cannot even foresee in relation to the consequences for the global economy.” A war would cause deaths and displacement and people will lose hope in the future, Guterres said, adding Russia’s actions would harm the global economy. “What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense,” Guterres said, stressing that it violates the U.N. Charter and will cause a level of suffering if it doesn’t stop that Europe hasn’t know since at least the 1990s Balkans crisis.
Strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack: EU Commission
Strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine: President of EU Commission
Map of Russian attacks across Ukraine
Ukraine's President declares martial law
Ukraine's President declares martial law, urges citizens to not panic as Russia launches military strikes. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets: Russian military
Russian military says it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, hasn't targeted populated areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorised a "special operation" in Ukraine's Donbas region, media reports have claimed.
Moscow Stock Exchange suspends trading
Moscow Stock Exchange on Thursday suspended trading amid Ukraine-Russia tensions. In a short release on its website, the exchange said: "Moscow Exchange has suspended trading on all of its markets until further notice."
Missiles, blasts hit multiple cities in Ukraine
Missiles, blasts hit multiple cities in Ukraine as Russian military moves into Ukraine. Putin has announced military operation on Ukraine and urged Ukrainian servicemen to immediately put down arms and go home.
World must act immediately, says Ukraine
The world must act immediately. Devastating & swift sanctions on Russia NOW. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine. Financial and Humanitarian assistance. . Future of Europe & the world is at stake: Ukraine Foreign Minister
Goa CM Sawant seeks MEA's help for safe return of Goans from Ukraine
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the safe return of Goans who are currently in the crisis-hit Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. Sawant in a Twitter post said, "We are concerned about the Goans in Ukraine who are considering to return to India in the light of ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. I request Union Minister for External Affairs @DrSJaishankar ji for help in the safe return of Goans. I am keeping track of the situation."
Explosions heard in Kharkiv
Explosions heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation. Ukrainian forces in the city have been battling Moscow-backed insurgents since 2014.
Stocks slump, oil surges over Ukraine conflict
Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve’s plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.
Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware
Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware. Some of the infected computers were in neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania, the researchers said. Officials have long expected cyber attacks to precede and accompany any Russian military incursion, and analysts said the activity hewed to Russia's playbook of wedding cyber operations with real-world aggression. ESET Research Labs said it detected a previously unseen piece of data-wiping malware Wednesday on ôhundreds of machines in the country.ö It was not clear how many networks were affected.
How is Ukraine's economy holding up?
It is Ukraine, not Russia, where the economy is eroding the fastest. One by one, embassies and international offices in Kyiv have closed. Flight after flight was cancelled when insurance companies balked at covering planes arriving in Ukraine. Hundreds of millions of dollars in investment dried up within weeks. The squeezing of Ukraine's economy is a key destabilizing tactic in what the government describes as hybrid warfare intended to eat away at the country from within.
Ukraine's forces no match for Moscow's military might
Ukraine's forces are no match for Moscow's military might, so Kyiv is counting on other countries to hit Russia hard with sanctions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that the West should target Putin where it hurts without delay. "Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now," Kuleba wrote.
Ukraine's President makes plea for peace
Speaking in Russian, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an emotional address early Thursday. "The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," he said.
Air India flight coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM
Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine.
Sensex, Nifty fall 3% each as Russia invades Ukraine
Domestic equity gauges Sensex and Nifty crashed over 2.5 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday following massive selloffs in global share markets after Russia announced military operation in Ukraine. FULL STORY
Special flight from Ukraine lands in Delhi
A special flight from Ukraine comprising Indian nationals including students lands in Delhi.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion: Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion" on Thursday, as explosions were heard in cities around the country, reported AFP. "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Putin takes military action
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, and he is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen. Before Putin's announcement, world leaders worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion. The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday night at Ukraine's request. READ FULL STORY
Ukraine envoy to UN says Russia 'declared war'
Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine. He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Wednesday night that if Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month. The Ukrainian then asked for another emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling on the UN body to stop the war because it's too late to talk about de-escalation. Kyslytsya then asked if he should play the video of Putin announcing military operations being launched in Ukraine. Nebenzia replied: This isn't called a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbas. (AP)
Explosions heard in Odesa, Kharkiv
Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces launch of military action. (AP)
Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country. Hearing artillery fire in Mariupol.
Ukraine will defend itself and will win: Foreign Minister
Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now: Ukraine Foreign Minister
'Explosions' reported across Ukraine
'Explosions' reported across Ukraine as Russia orders 'special operation' in Donbass, according to Russia Today, Russia state-affiliated media.
Sensex slips over 1,400 points, Nifty 400 points
Sensex slips 1,428.34 points, currently at 55,803.72. Nifty at 16,647.00 currently, down by 413.35 points. This is an immediate opening, post the announcement of a 'military operation' in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Operation to protect people of Ukraine: Russia
Russia Representative: Special operation declared by President Putin is to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years. We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter... We will analyze the situation (in Ukraine).
Ukraine calls on everyone to stop war
Ukraine Representative to Russian Representative - Russian President on record declared war...It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war. "Should I play the video of your president calling the war."
UNSC meeting underway
The 15-nation UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. As the UNSC meeting was underway, during which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a direct appeal to Putin to stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation
India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine. READ FULL STORY
Stop your troops, give peace a chance: UN Chief urges Putin
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has made a direct and strong appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine and "give peace a chance". Guterres addressed an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier in the day, the UN chief had addressed the UN General Assembly meeting on Ukraine. "I want to reaffirm what I expressed this morning in the meeting in the General Assembly, but of course it would not make any sense to bother you reading again the same text that I am sure you are all aware of," Guterres said in his brief off-the-cuff remarks at the Security Council meeting requested by Ukraine.
Explosion heard in Kyiv
Explosion heard in Kyiv, news agency AFP reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians. In a televised address early Thursday, Putin says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine Crisis: Oil prices break $100
Ukraine Russia Crisis: Oil prices break $100 on Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine. (Source AFP) READ FULL STORY
Russia alone responsible for death & destruction this attack will bring'
Russia alone is responsible for the death & destruction this attack will bring. The US & its allies will respond in a united & decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable: US President Joe Biden on Ukraine Russia crisis
Biden to meet G7 counterparts
I'll be monitoring the situation from White House this evening & get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I'll meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning... We'll coordinate with our NATO allies: US President Joe Biden
'Anyone who tries to interfere with us...', warns Putin
Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country & our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history: Russian President Vladimir Putin
UNSC calls emergency meeting
The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which says there is an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.
Special military operation do not include occupying Ukrainian territory: Putin
Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine : Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address
Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian flights
Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to air crews early Thursday. A commercial flight tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.
Biden denounces 'unjustified' attack on Ukraine
US President Joe Biden denounces "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine, pledges world will 'hold Russia accountable
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.