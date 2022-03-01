Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine claims of more shelling during talks; opens entry to war volunteers

Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated six days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home. Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic move for now, but one that is unlikely to sit well with Putin.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2022 6:58 IST
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond. More than 520,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion. The UN has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.” The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its sixth day today, even after a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus. They ended with no agreements except to keep talking. Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with other leaders

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: International Ice Hockey Federation Council suspends Russian & Belarusian National Teams

    International Ice Hockey Federation Council, in a statement, suspends all Russian & Belarusian National Teams & Clubs from participation in every age category & in all IIHF competitions or events, until further notice.

    The IIHF Council withdraws the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship hosting rights from Russia. 

    It will initiate discussions in the coming months to find a new host for the event.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: EU sanctions Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists

    EU sanctions (Russian President) Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: EU, allies preparing new sanctions against Russia

    EU, allies preparing new sanctions against Russia

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: 12 Russian UN staff expelled

    US says 12 Russian UN staff expelled for non-diplomatic 'activities'

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Canada announces ban on Russian oil imports

    Trudeau (Canada PM) announces Canada ban on Russian oil imports

     

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Kyiv citizens can leave without hindrance, says Russia representative

    Russian Defence Ministry confirms that all peaceful citizens of Kyiv can leave the capital of Ukraine without hindrance via Kyiv-Vasilkov road which is open and safe. This operation doesn't impact critical civilian infrastructure, says Russia representative at UNSC meeting on 

    Over 5 days of operation, there hasn't been a single documented case of targetted destruction or evidence of the death of civilians caused by the Russian military... people are trying to blame us for what's being done by Ukraine itself, says Russia at UNSC meeting 

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Ukrainian FM urges International Court of Justice to hold hearing on Ukraine

    Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba asks "the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine’s request as soon as possible and call upon Russia to immediately halt all military activity in Ukraine."

     

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Zelenskyy seeks ban on Russia in all global airports and ports

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks ban on Russia in all global airports and ports

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Zelenskyy says it was time to consider a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it was time to consider a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes, and helicopters after the bombardment of Kharkiv. 

    Russia has carried out 56 rocket strikes and sent 113 cruise missiles in five days, according to Zelensky

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: US denies considering installing a no-fly zone in Ukraine's airspace

    On being asked if the US is considering installing a no-fly zone in Ukraine's airspace, the Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby denies, in a press conference at the Pentagon.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: 9th Operation Ganga flight departs from Bucharest for New Delhi

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: World Rugby Executive Committee suspends Russia and Belarus

    The World Rugby Executive Committee in a statement, with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), immediately & fully suspends Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities, until further notice.

    Rugby Union of Russia also stands fully & immediately suspended from World Rugby membership, until further notice, as per a statement by World Rugby

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: A free-for-all but no crippling cyberattacks in Ukraine war

    Russia has some of the best hackers in the world, but in the early days of the war in Ukraine, its ability to create mayhem through malware hasn't had much of a noticeable impact. Instead, it's Ukraine that's marshalled sympathetic volunteer hackers in an unprecedented collective global effort to make the Kremlin pay for making war on its neighbour.

    It's a kind of cyber free-for-all that experts say risks escalating a moment already fraught with extraordinary danger after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on alert.

    So far, Ukraine's internet mostly works, its president still able to rally global support via a smartphone, and its power plants and other critical infrastructure still able to function.

    The kind of devastating cyberattacks thought likely to accompany a large-scale Russian military invasion haven't happened.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace

    Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking. The country's embattled president said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

    “I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address.

    He did not offer details of the hourslong talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

    Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: US-based NGO helping in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine

    A charitable non-profit organisation here has begun a helpline is helping in the evacuation of international students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine by arranging for transportation to the nearest border check post and making all the necessary arrangements for food and other essential supplies for their journey, a press release said on Monday.

    Sewa International already has over 4,000 students registered in its helpline, with its volunteers making concerted efforts to help evacuate another 400, the release stated.

    Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in Ukraine on Monday as Russia’s invasion met with stiff resistance.

    Sewa Europe, an independent partner organisation, and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh are currently working on in ten Ukrainian cities.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage

    The United States announced Monday it is expelling 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations, accusing them of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.

    The Biden administration's action came on the fifth day of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which has sparked condemnation from the United States and dozens of other countries.

    The US Mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the Russian diplomats “have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.” 

    The mission said the expulsions have been “in development for several months” and are in accordance with the United States' agreement with the United Nations as host of the 193-member world body.

