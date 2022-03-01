Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine claims of more shelling during talks; opens entry to war volunteers

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond. More than 520,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion. The UN has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.” The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its sixth day today, even after a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus. They ended with no agreements except to keep talking. Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.