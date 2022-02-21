Russia-Ukraine News: 'Premature to hold' Putin-Biden summit on Ukraine, says Kremlin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the Villa la Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, in June 2021.

Moscow has said that it is premature to organise a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and counterpart Joe Biden, amid soaring Russia-Ukraine tensions, AFP reported.

Kremlin said it is too early to organise a summit between Putin and Biden after Paris announced the possibility of a meeting to calm tensions over Ukraine.

"It's premature to talk about any specific plans for organising any kind of summits," Kremlin spokesman Peskov said.

The proposal of a possible meeting between Putin and Biden came after French President Macron held an hour-long meeting with Putin, and expressed that it sees 'diplomatic hope' to resolve Ukraine crisis.

Macron proposed a Putin-Biden summit, accepted by both parties, Elysee Palace said, however, it added that summit 'can only be held if Russia does not invade Ukraine.

The summit, proposed by Macron, if it happens, will also discuss "security and strategic stability" in Europe.

Meanwhile, the White House said that Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened.'

Biden agrees in principle to meeting with Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, White House confirmed.

The United States is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," the White House said, adding there will be severe consequences if Russia chooses war.

The United States has also warned that it has information Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the event of an invasion.

