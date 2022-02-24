Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan ends 2-day Moscow visit hours after Russia begins military operation in Ukraine

Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan’s visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan’s energy needs.

Khan arrived in Russia on Wednesday on a two-day visit - the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades – during which he was scheduled to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin to reset the bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

Khan was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf.

Khan’s decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts.

Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan.

