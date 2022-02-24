Russia-Ukraine war: What a time I have come so much excitement, says Pak PM Imran Khan after landing in Moscow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Russia-Ukraine war: Pak PM Imran Khan in Moscow

A video is being widely circulated on social media where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is heard saying, “What a time I have come, so much excitement." His irresponsible statement soon after landing in the Russian capital, Moscow, has not gone down well globally. He is being severely criticized for his ill-timed comment. People in Pakistan also censured his remark on Twitter while sharing the viral clip.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Thursday began his engagements in Moscow by laying a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ and is scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin, hours after the Russian President ordered a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West.

In Washington, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US has communicated its position to Islamabad on Russia's "renewed invasion" of Ukraine and it was the "responsibility" of every country to voice objection to Putin's actions.

"Well, we’re certainly aware of the trip," Price said. "We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war.” "We believe it's the responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine," he said in response to a question on Wednesday.

