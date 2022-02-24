Russia-Ukraine news: China urges all parties involved in Ukraine issue to exercise restraint

Follow us on Image Source : AP. This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

China, a close ally of Russia, has called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions.

However, it is not clear whether Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, made the statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

"In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions," Zhang told the plenary meeting of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

In a televised address, Putin said Russia's move to launch a military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from that country. He also warned other countries that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see “consequences they have never seen”.

Putin on Monday signed two decrees recognising "the Lugansk People's Republic" and "the Donetsk People's Republic" as independent and sovereign states. China has remained silent on the announcement.

"China has been paying attention to the evolving situation in Ukraine. China's position on safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states has been consistent. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld," Xinhua quoted Zhang as saying at the UNGA meeting in New York.

Zhang pointed out that at the same time, "we note that the issue of Ukraine is rooted in a complex web of historical and present factors. An interplay of those factors has driven the situation to this point. In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions".

China calls on all parties to recognise the importance of implementing the principle of indivisible security, to continue to engage in dialogue and consultation, and to seek reasonable solutions that address each other's concerns through peaceful means on the basis of equality and mutual respect, the ambassador said.

"We welcome and encourage all efforts aimed at facilitating a diplomatic solution," Zhang said.

China on Wednesday had also urged all parties to stay calm and find a solution to the Ukraine issue through negotiations.

"Under the current circumstances, the door to a peaceful solution of the Ukraine issue has not been completely closed," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had told a media briefing in Beijing.

She said the Russian side has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of waging war against Ukraine and stands ready to hold dialogues with relevant parties on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Hua said China hopes relevant parties remain calm and rational, and commit themselves to peacefully resolving relevant issues through negotiation in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China will continue to promote peace talks in its own way, and it welcomes and encourages all efforts that would contribute to a diplomatic settlement, she said.

"The United States must not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and other countries when dealing with the Ukraine issue and relations with Russia," Hua said.

She denounced the US sanctions against Russia saying "sanctions are never fundamentally effective means to solve problems, and China always opposes all illegal unilateral sanctions," Hua said in response to a query on the recently announced America's sanctions against Moscow for its actions toward Ukraine.

