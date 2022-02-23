Russia-Ukraine news: Biggest global peace crisis in years, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

Follow us on Image Source : AP. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to members of the media outside the Security Council chamber on Feb 22, 2022 at United Nations Headquarters.

Russia-Ukraine news : The United Nations chief says the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years” and is calling Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday he is proud of the achievements of the U.N.’s far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, “they are not impartial peacekeepers- they are not peacekeepers at all” as Moscow has called them.

Guterres said Russia’s unilateral actions also “conflict” with the U.N. Charter and are “a death blow to the Minsk Agreements” aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine.

He called “at this critical moment” for an immediate cease-fire, de-escalation, “restraint and reason,” and a halt to actions or statements “that would take this dangerous situation over the brink.”

He urged the international community to rally “to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war” without further bloodshed. And he reiterated that his good offices remain available in the search for a peaceful solution.

Meanwhile, Russia says its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.

The statement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up on Monday’s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014.

Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

