Russia-Ukraine crisis: It's a David vs Goliath war! Comparison of military might of both countries

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a war on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday (February 24, 2022). As soon as Putin, in a surprise televised statement, said "I have made the decision of a military operation," Russian jets pounded several cities across Ukraine. Russia had amassed 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine since last few weeks as tensions between the two neighbouring nations flared up.

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine news: Joe Biden condemns Russia for ‘unjustified attack’

While Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed that Ukrainian air defenses have been 'neutralized', Ukraine has said it has shot down five Russian fighter jets and a helicopter.

As far as military might of the two countries is concerned it's a David vs Goliath war. Though Ukraine has built up it armed forces in the recent years, it still is no match for the Russian military.

ALSO READ: Beginning of Third World War? What to know as Vladimir Putin announces military action against Ukraine

According to data of Global Firepower, IISS Military Balance, Ukraine has 1,100,000 troops compared to 2,900,000 of Russia.

As far as fighter jets are concerned, Ukraine has 98 attack aircraft and Russia 1,511. Russia has 511 attack helicopters, Ukraine just 34.

Ukraine has 2,596 armoured tanks as compared to Russia's 12,240. There are 12,303 armoured vehicles with Ukraine, Russia has 30,122.

The data clearly shows that Russia can runover Ukraine in no time given Putin's military might. It remains to be seen what action the NATO takes against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest World News