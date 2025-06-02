Russia and Ukraine agree to swap 6,000 bodies of soldiers killed in war during peace talks | Top developments Zelenskyy said both sides exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of the war. Expectations were low for any breakthrough on ending the three-year-old war after a string of stunning attacks over the weekend.

Istanbul:

Russia, Ukraine on Monday concluded peace talks in Turkey and agreed to swap 6,000 bodies of soldiers killed in action. The agreement emerged at the latest peace talks in Turkey, where the two sides met for just over an hour. However, the talks delivered no major breakthrough in peace efforts.

Zelenskyy said both sides "exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of the war." Expectations were low for any breakthrough on ending the three-year-old war after a string of stunning attacks over the weekend.

Surprise drone attack damages 40 Russian warplanes

Kyiv officials said a surprise drone attack on Sunday damaged or destroyed more than 40 warplanes at air bases deep inside Russia, including the remote Arctic, Siberian and Far East regions more than 7,000 kilometres (4,300 miles) from Ukraine.

The complex and unprecedented raid, which struck simultaneously in three time zones, took over a year and a half to prepare and was "a major slap in the face for Russia's military power," said Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Ukrainian security service who led its planning.

Zelenskyy called it a "brilliant operation" that would go down in history. The operation destroyed or heavily damaged nearly a third of Moscow's strategic bomber fleet, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia fires 472 drones at Ukraine

Russia on Sunday fired the biggest number of drones — 472 — at Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine's air force said, in an apparent effort to overwhelm air defences. That was part of a recently escalating campaign of strikes in civilian areas of Ukraine.

Hopes not high for the peace talks

Zelenskyy said a new release of prisoners of war was being prepared after the Istanbul meeting. The previous direct talks on May 16 also led to a swap of prisoners, with 1,000 on both sides being exchanged.

Ukraine also handed Russia an official list of children it says were forcibly deported and must be returned, said Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy's office.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had chaired the peace talks at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace, a residence dating from the Ottoman Empire.

The talks aimed to discuss the ceasefire terms of both the sides, he said, adding that "the whole world's eyes are focused on the contacts and discussions you will have here."

US-led efforts to push the two sides into accepting a ceasefire have so far failed. Ukraine accepted that step, but the Kremlin effectively rejected it.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, headed the Kremlin team.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations, each numbering more than a dozen people, sat at a U-shaped table across from each other with Turkish officials between them. Many of the Ukrainians wore military fatigues.