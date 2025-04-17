Russia's top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist organisation' after two decades The move was a diplomatic victory for the Taliban, who were put on Russia's list of terrorist organisations in 2003, making any contact with them punishable under Russian law.

Moscow:

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday officially removed the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organisations. The Taliban had been designated a terrorist group by Russia since 2003, and any interaction with them was considered a criminal offense under Russian law. This recent decision marks a diplomatic shift and is seen as a victory for the Taliban, who have sought international legitimacy since returning to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

At the same time, Taliban delegations have attended various forums hosted by Russia as Moscow has sought to position itself as a regional power broker.

The court's ruling on a request by the Prosecutor General's office followed last year's adoption of a law stipulating that the official designation as a terrorist organisation could be suspended by a court.

(With AP inputs)