Russia: Strong 6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Severokurilsk following recent seismic activity A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Russia on Saturday evening near Severokurilsk, following a series of seismic events in the region, including a powerful 8.8 magnitude quake in July.

New Delhi:

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Russia on Saturday evening. The earthquake occurred at 7:34 PM local time near Severokurilsk, located 267 kilometres southeast of the epicentre, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were felt in several regions of Russia, particularly in the vicinity of the Kuril Islands.

Details of the earthquake

According to the USGS Earthquake, the earthquake’s epicenter was situated in the Sea of Okhotsk, off the eastern coast of Russia. The quake occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers, which is considered relatively shallow and can lead to more intense ground shaking. While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, the strong tremors prompted local authorities to assess potential damage.

Historical context: Recent earthquakes in Russia

This recent earthquake in Russia follows a series of seismic events in the region. On July 30, 2024, an extremely powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck the Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the largest quakes of the year. The quake triggered a tsunami warning across the Pacific coast, including Japan, the United States, and Chile. The Kamchatka earthquake was among the world's top 10 largest earthquakes and caused widespread panic.

Following the July 30 earthquake, the region has been experiencing a series of aftershocks, including another quake with a magnitude of 6.0 that hit the same area. These aftershocks have added to the ongoing seismic activity, prompting continuous monitoring from local authorities and global agencies

What causes earthquakes?

Earthquakes are primarily caused by the movement of tectonic plates beneath the Earth’s surface. These plates are in constant motion, and when they collide, slide past each other, or separate, the energy released causes seismic waves, which result in the shaking of the ground. Earthquakes often occur along fault lines, where tectonic plates meet, and the force exerted during these movements is powerful enough to cause damage on the Earth's surface.

How is earthquake intensity measured?

The intensity of an earthquake is measured using the Richter scale, which ranges from 0 to 10. Here’s how it is classified: