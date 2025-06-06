Russia strikes back with ballistic missiles on Ukraine following 'Operation Spider Web' Russia launched intense missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv, in retaliation for Ukraine's "Operation Spider Web," escalating the ongoing conflict with rising civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

New Delhi:

Ukraine endured a relentless Russian ballistic missile and drone attack early Friday, leaving at least three people wounded, according to officials. The escalation in the conflict comes as Russia unleashed a series of powerful strikes across multiple Ukrainian regions in retaliation for Ukraine's recent "Operation Spider Web." In the capital, Kyiv, multiple explosions rocked the city, with falling debris igniting fires in several districts. Ukrainian air defence systems scrambled to intercept incoming missiles and drones, as confirmed by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration. The situation remains dire, with ongoing efforts to manage the destruction and protect civilians.

Russian airstrikes on multiple Ukrainian cities

Russian forces have intensified their offensive against Ukraine by carrying out widespread ballistic missile and drone strikes. According to reports, these attacks targeted several key Ukrainian sites, including the capital, Kyiv. Explosions and fires were reported in various parts of Kyiv, with many residents being forced into shelters to avoid the bombardment.

Ukrainian Air Force officials confirmed the attacks, mentioning that Russia launched missiles and drones from multiple directions. The Ukrainian Air Force provided updates on the attacks through their official Telegram channel, urging citizens to stay vigilant.

Residential areas hit by Russian missiles and drones

Kyiv City Military Administration Chief, Timur Tkachenko, revealed that Russian missile and drone attacks set several buildings on fire. The targeted areas included residential districts, further increasing concerns over civilian casualties. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that fires broke out in the Holosiyivskyi and Darnytskyi districts. He also issued a public safety alert, advising residents to stay in shelters and cautious as the situation unfolded.

Ukraine strikes back with Operation Spider Web

The new wave of Russian airstrikes comes as a response to Ukraine’s recent "Operation Spider Web," launched by the Ukrainian military. The operation was aimed at crippling Russia’s military infrastructure. Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed 41 Russian bomber aircraft, including the A-50, TU-95, TU-22M3, and TU-160 bombers. These strategic hits significantly weakened Russia's offensive capability.

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine

The Russian attacks on Ukraine come amidst a period of heightened tension, with both sides engaging in increasingly aggressive military operations. Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web, designed to strike critical Russian military assets, clearly triggered a fierce counter-offensive from Moscow.

As the war enters another phase of escalation, the international community remains on high alert, with diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the violence seemingly failing to gain momentum.

What's next for Ukraine and Russia?

It is unclear how the situation will evolve, but the conflict shows no signs of abating. Both sides have significantly ramped up military operations, and the civilian toll continues to rise. The coming days may be crucial in determining the future trajectory of this devastating conflict.