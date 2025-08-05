Russia slams US over tariffs amid rising trade tensions, hails cooperation among BRICS partners India on Monday responded to the "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting by the United States and the European Union over maintaining energy ties with Russia. India’s response came after President Trump threatened India to further hike tariffs for buying Russian oil.

Russia on Monday rebuked the United States for adopting a 'neocolonial' policy to maintain its dominance around the world. This came days after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on several countries to maintain its trade deficit.

Reacting over the move, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a statement, said Washington was irked over its diminishing dominance and that ‘no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history.’

“Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage,” she said.

BRICS partners supporting US, says Zakharova

Hailing BRICS partnership, Maria Zakharova said US’ tariff move was a direct attack on the sovereignty of the bloc and an "attempt to interfere in their internal affairs". Zakharova also said Russia enjoys support of like-minded nations of the global south to deepen their cooperation.

"We firmly believe that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history. We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within BRICS, who share this perspective," she added.

India responds after Trump’s fresh tariff threats

MEA questions double standards

The MEA highlighted the double standards of the US and the EU, asserting that both have been importing commodities from Russia. The Foreign Ministry also categorically conveyed that India will continue to take steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

“The Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment. Where the US is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals. In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” the MEA said.

Trump’s tariff attack

Donald Trump on August 1 signed an Executive Order titled 'Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates', imposing increased tariffs on goods from over 60 countries. India was among those hit hardest, facing a steep 25 per cent tariff. Additionally, Trump warned of further penalties on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil, although this was not included in the official executive order.