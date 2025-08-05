Russia's Kamchatka hit by 6.0 magnitude earthquake days after massive quake led to tsunami fear The latest quake followed the massive July 30 earthquake that measured 8.8 in magnitude and occurred off the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean

Moscow:

Nearly six days after a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka coast, the region experienced another tremor, this time a 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

The latest quake followed the massive July 30 earthquake that measured 8.8 in magnitude and occurred off the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean. Nations including Japan, the United States, and Chile were placed on high alert, with millions advised to evacuate. The quake also set off an eruption of the region’s most active volcano.

The seismic activity damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region. In Japan, large parts of the eastern seaboard — still haunted by memories of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami — were ordered to evacuate, as were parts of Hawaii.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 8.8 quake struck around 11:25 a.m. local time on July 30, about 74 miles (119 kilometres) southeast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It ranks among the six strongest earthquakes ever recorded.

Separately, on August 3, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the Kuril Islands, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).